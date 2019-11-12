Fabian Delph withdraws from England squad with hamstring injury

Fabian Delph is the third player to withdraw from the England squad through injury in this international break

Fabian Delph has withdrawn from the England squad and returned to Everton for rehabilitation from a hamstring injury.

England boss Gareth Southgate will not call up a replacement for Delph ahead of their European Qualifier against Montenegro on Thursday night.

"The midfielder arrived with an injury but it was hoped he would be available to play a part in the Three Lions' forthcoming UEFA EURO 2020 qualifiers," said a statement on Tuesday night.

"However, it has now been decided that Delph is unlikely to feature and will return to his club for further rehabilitation."

England have already seen Chelsea midfielder Ross Barkley and Aston Villa goalkeeper Tom Heaton leave the England camp through injury, with only Sheffield United goalkeeper Dean Henderson called up as a replacement.

More to follow...