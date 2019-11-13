Dickson Etuhu: Ex-Manchester City player guilty of match-fixing

Dickson Etuhu attempted to fix a match in Sweden's top division, an appeals court found

Former Premier League player Dickson Etuhu has been found guilty of attempting to fix a match in Sweden's top division by an appeals court.

The case centred on allegations the 37-year-old Etuhu conspired together with another man to offer former team-mate Kyriakos "Kenny" Stamatopoulos money to fix a game between AIK and IFK Gothenburg in spring 2017.

Etuhu, who has played for Manchester City, Norwich, Sunderland, Fulham and Blackburn as well as Swedish club AIK, says he will be appealing against the ruling at the Supreme Court.

"What preceded the meeting and what was said at the meeting must be seen in a context. In the opinion of the court, Kenny Stam has clearly been offered an improper benefit," the Court Of Appeal in Stockholm said in its judgement published on Wednesday.

It fined Etuhu and ordered him to serve a period of probation.

The Stockholm District court originally found Etuhu, a former Nigeria international, not guilty, deciding there was not enough evidence of a concrete monetary offer being made to Stamatopoulos, AIK's reserve goalkeeper at the time.