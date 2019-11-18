Juventus contact Man United midfielder Tahith Chong's agent - European Paper Talk

Tahith Chong has been linked with a possible move to Juventus

​​​​​​​International football has taken centre stage over the past week but it has given clubs across Europe an opportunity to prepare for the forthcoming January transfer window.

So we asked our friends at Football Whispers to scour the continent for the latest news, views and gossip.

Italy

Juventus have already contacted the agent of Manchester United winger Tahith Chong and hope to convince the Dutch youngster to move to Turin when his contract at Old Trafford expires at the end of the season. (Corriere dello Sport)

Zlatan Ibrahimovic will make a decision over his future in December and Serie A side Bologna are currently the frontrunners to sign the Swedish striker. There is also interest from former club Milan, however. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Inter are prepared to offer Atalanta close to £40m for Dejan Kulusevski but face competition from Juventus, Milan, Roma and several Premier League sides. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Zlatan Ibrahimovic's future remains unclear after he left LA Galaxy

Barcelona are interested in Fiorentina defender Nikola Milenkovic and could make an offer for the 22-year-old centre-back in January. The Serie A side may be prepared to sell the Serbian international, who was wanted by Manchester United in the summer. (La Nazione)

Juventus and Atletico Madrid will hold talks with Brescia in January over a potential deal for Sandro Tonali. The club's president, Massimo Cellino, wants at least £35m for the midfielder. (Corriere di Torino)

Genoa may offer Hatem Ben Arfa a contract until the end of the season as they search for a replacement for the injured Christian Kouame. The maverick French attacker has been without a club since leaving Rennes in June. (Sky Italia)

Spain

Willian could be on the verge of a Barcelona move

Chelsea winger Willian and Napoli midfielder Fabian Ruiz have both put contract talks with their respective clubs on hold as they discuss potential moves to Barcelona next summer. (Mundo Deportivo)

Thierry Henry was on Barcelona's shortlist to replace Ernesto Valderde if he failed to renew his contract at the Camp Nou last season. The Arsenal legend struggled at Monaco but is back in management with MLS side Montreal Impact. (Mundo Deportivo)

Barcelona have rejected an offer of £13m from an unnamed Premier League for Ivan Rakitic. The La Liga giants are prepared to sell the Croatian midfielder in January but want closer to £30m for the midfielder. (Sport)

Real Madrid and Barcelona are both interested in Inter Milan centre-back Milan Skriniar and may launch bids to sign the 24-year-old next summer for around £70m. (Marca)

Roma are prepared to end Nikola Kalinic's loan move from Atletico Madrid in January. The striker has featured in just 182 minutes and is ruled out until the winter transfer window. (Marca)

Germany

Borussia Dortmund are reportedly interested in Emre Can

Borussia Dortmund have held talks with Juventus midfielder Emre Can about a move in January. The Germany international has started just one game this season for the Bianconeri and was left out of the club's Champions League squad. (Sky Germany)

BVB have also made signing a striker a priority for the winter transfer window and will consider a short-term deal for Mario Mandzukic, who is free to leave Juventus when the transfer window reopens. (Kicker)

France

Rennes president Olivier Letang he will hold talks with clubs over a transfer for Eduardo Camavinga at the end of the season. "If it was up to me, I would keep him for another ten years. But there are approaches, the market and the desires of the player. We will meet to discuss it a little later on. Probably at the end of the season." (Telefoot)