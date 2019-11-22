Pep Guardiola: Bayern Munich know I will respect Manchester City contract

2:21 Pep Guardiola has dismissed rumours of a return to Bayern Munich Pep Guardiola has dismissed rumours of a return to Bayern Munich

Pep Guardiola says he was "incredibly happy" at Bayern Munich, but insists he will see out his contract at Manchester City.

Guardiola has been linked to the vacant manager's job at the Allianz Arena following the sacking of Niko Kovac earlier this month.

The Spaniard, whose current City deal runs until the summer of 2021, won seven trophies in three seasons with Bayern from 2013-2016.

Asked about a potential Bayern return ahead of City's Saturday Night Football clash against Chelsea, Guardiola told Sky Sports: "When these things appear, is it the media or the club? We don't know. It could be one guy [starting a rumour] and then people take it.

"I like the people from Bayern a lot. I was incredibly happy there, but they know I'm a guy that respects what I sign.

"In football, when you are not getting results you can be sacked but in this case if the club [Manchester City] wants me, I want to stay here.

"It doesn't matter if Bayern want me or not in the future. My love for the city, the club and the people I met there is incredible.

"It is the same in Barcelona because it is my hometown, but the same happened here. I have more things to do."

Guardiola remains a popular figure at Bayern and received a public endorsement from defender Joshua Kimmich last week.

"That is the real legacy that you like, more than lifting titles," Guardiola said. "You remember the places for the people you live with, not for the museums or cathedrals.

"I will not be here [at Manchester City] forever. It's important when you leave that you can come back and be happy with the people."

'Lampard's rise good for English football'

City have struggled to match their form of last season and, ahead of their clash with Chelsea, they are fourth in the table, nine points behind leaders Liverpool.

Guardiola has been impressed by Frank Lampard's start to life at Chelsea and is pleased to see young managers being given a chance in England's top flight.

"I happy for him," Guardiola said. "From the beginning, even when they lost 4-0 to [Manchester] United, they played really good.

"He did a good job with Derby County last season. He knows the club [Chelsea] perfectly, he was there many years.

"I think it's good for football to have new faces with that passion and old managers like ourselves could be retired."

City dropped one point below Chelsea after their 3-1 defeat to Liverpool before the international break and Guardiola is demanding a response from his players.

"We can only solve our problems. We have to beat Leicester and Chelsea, who are in front of us, that is the first gap.

"After, we will see what happens. We'll just try to win games, that is all. I want the response tomorrow and to play the way we have played for the last year."