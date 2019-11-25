Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba still pushing for Real Madrid move - European Paper Talk

Paul Pogba is still holding out for a move to Real Madrid in January

Spain

Paul Pogba continues to push for a move away from Manchester United in January with the French star still hopeful of securing a transfer to Real Madrid. (Cadena Cope)

Real Madrid are also interested in Chelsea star Willian and could make a pre-contract offer to the Brazilian in January. (Defensa Central)

Barcelona will not let Arturo Vidal leave the club despite strong interest from Inter Milan as the Chilean has established himself as a key member in Ernesto Valverde's side in recent weeks. (Mundo Deportivo)

France

Eden Hazard is happy to help Real Madrid in their pursuit of Paris Saint-Germain star Kylian Mbappe. "In a few years he will be the best player in the world," the Belgian said. "If tomorrow I can help bring him to Real Madrid, I will try." (Le Parisien)

However, PSG sporting director Leonardo has made renewing Mbappe's contract a priority. The 20-year-old is now viewed as the face of the club ahead of Neymar and the Ligue 1 giants want to extend his deal which expires in 2022. (L'Equipe)

Rennes are prepared to listen to offers for wonderkid Eduardo Camavinga but will demand a fee of around £50m. Real Madrid, Barcelona, Atletico Madrid and Manchester United have all been linked with the 17-year-old midfielder. (L'Equipe)

Samuel Umtiti's future at Barcelona remains uncertain and the centre-back, who is a target for Arsenal, would consider a return to former club Lyon if he does leave the Camp Nou. (L'Equipe)

Malcom says he has been contacted about a potential return to Barcelona just four months after leaving the club to join Zenit. "I've received messages about returning to Barcelona," he said. "Whenever I was given a chance to play I think I did well." (RMC Sport)

Italy

Juventus and Inter Milan will go head-to-head in the race to sign Atalanta's Dejan Kulusevski when the transfer window reopens. The 19-year-old has starred on loan at Parma this season and has also attracted interest from Premier League sides. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud's move to Inter in January has stalled with the Italian club's CEO Beppe Marotta not prepared to hand the 33-year-old striker a contract longer than 18 months. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Krzysztof Piatek will not return to former club Genoa if he leaves Milan in the winter transfer window. The Polish striker only arrived at San Siro in January but has struggled for form and has only three Serie A goals this season. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

The pressure on Carlo Ancelotti at Napoli has eased and the club's president, Aurelio De Laurentiis, has no plans to sack the Italian coach before Serie A's winter break. (Il Mattino)

Germany

Borussia Dortmund will not sack Lucien Favre before the club take on Barcelona in the Champions League. "Lucien Favre continues to have our trust," CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke said. "But football is always defined by results." (Various)