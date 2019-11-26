Championship, League One and League Two highlights and round-up

Liam Cooper and Jack Harrison celebrate Leeds' win at Reading

Jack Harrison's late goal sent Leeds top of the Sky Bet Championship after they won 1-0 at Reading on Tuesday night.

Harrison struck in the 87th minute at the Madejski Stadium to break the deadlock, sending Leeds above West Brom - who play on Wednesday night.

Elsewhere, Fulham moved up to third after a comfortable 3-0 victory over Derby, thanks to goals from Bobby Reid, Aleksandar Mitrovic and Tom Cairney.

Swansea are fifth after a 1-1 draw at Huddersfield. Jay Fulton put the Welsh club in front but they were pegged back by Karlan Grant's effort.

Cardiff moved into the top 10 after Leandro Bacuna's goal gave them a 1-0 victory over Stoke, with Michael O'Neill tasting defeat for the first time, and Luton ended a run of five-straight defeats as they came from behind to beat Charlton 2-1.

Jonathan Leko put the Addicks in front at Kenilworth Road, but goals from Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu and Izzy Brown turned the tie around.

The result sent Luton into 20th and above Wigan, after the Latics were pegged back twice by Millwall. Anthony Pilkington and Antonee Robinson put them ahead, but Shaun Hutchinson and Matt Smith earned a point for the home side at The Den

Sky Bet League One

Leaders Wycombe kept their five-point lead at the top of Sky Bet League One following a 0-0 draw at Ipswich.

They wasted a golden opportunity to turn one point into three when Joe Jacobson saw his 87th-minute penalty saved by Ipswich goalkeeper Tomas Holy.

Ipswich were denied a goal two minutes before the break when Luke Chambers headed home Luke Garbutt's corner but referee Alan Young disallowed the goal for offside after consulting linesman Aaron Farmer.

Sunderland's misery shows no sign of letting up after Burton earned a deserved 2-1 win at the Stadium of Light.

Sunderland's Aiden McGeady opened the scoring after 19 minutes, slotting home confidently from the penalty spot. Luke O'Nien went to ground in the area under a weak challenge by Jake Buxton after a clearance was smashed straight into Max Power and the Black Cats were in front.

But the lead lasted less than a minute as the Brewers replied almost straight away. Kieran Wallace broke down the left side, taking a deft pass from Liam Boyce. His drive across goal was pushed out by keeper Lee Burge, but only as far as Ryan Edwards and he headed in from close range. Burton won it after 69 minutes as Boyce tapped in from close range when Lucas Akins rolled the ball across goal.

Ben Close scored his first goal since August as Portsmouth extended their unbeaten run to seven matches with a thrilling 3-2 win at home to Rotherham.

Midfielder Close's sweetly-struck 66th-minute volley settled an enthralling Sky Bet League One encounter after visitors Rotherham had twice come from behind.

Sky Bet League Two

Forest Green and Crewe both missed the chance to top the Sky Bet League Two table as they fired blanks in a scoreless draw.

The two sides remain second and third respectively as they fail to take advantage, allowing Swindon to remain at the summit.

Grimsby picked up their first point under interim manager Anthony Limbrick as they were held to a 0-0 by high-flying Cheltenham at Blundell Park.