Real Madrid set to make £70m offer for Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang - Euro papers

Real Madrid are reportedly set to make a £70m offer for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

It's a little over a month until the January transfer window opens and clubs across Europe will be planning, scouting players, discussing targets and making offers.

So we asked our friends at Football Whispers to round up all the latest news and gossip from the continent.

Spain

Real Madrid will make a £70m offer for Arsenal captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang with Colombian midfielder James Rodriguez included as part of the deal. (El Desmarque)

However, Real coach Zinedine Zidane insists he will 'count on' the star of the 2014 World Cup when he returns from an injury suffered in Saturday's narrow 2-1 win at Alaves. (Marca)

Atletico Madrid's former Chelsea striker Diego Costa will move to Brazil to join Copa Libertadores winners Flamengo in a £25m deal. (Mundo Deportivo)

Barcelona coach Ernesto Valverde insists comments made by midfielder Arturo Vidal about his lack of action have not put him under pressure to play the Chilean. "I do not perceive that as putting pressure [on me]. It is a personal reflection, I'd say. He is a player who has fit in very well from the beginning. We are happy with him." (Marca)

Italy

Juventus could make a triple swoop on Chelsea with Emerson Palmieri, Willian and Pedro all in their sights. Forwards Willian and Pedro are both out of contract next summer and would be free to strike a pre-contract agreement with the Bianconeri in January. (Tuttosport)

Rivals Juventus and Internazionale will go head to head in the battle to sign Brescia midfielder Sandro Tonali, labelled 'the new Andrea Pirlo'. Juve sporting director Fabio Paratici has already opened talks with Brescia president Massimo Cellino. (Tuttosport)

Juventus are interested in Chelsea's Willian

Barcelona midfielder Vidal, 32, is growing increasingly frustrated with his bit-part role in Catalonia and hopes to be reunited with Antonio Conte, his former coach at Juventus, in January. Conte is now Internazionale coach and has been keen on the Chilean since the summer. (Tuttosport)

Cagliari have opened talks with Roma about signing their 18-year-old midfielder Alessio Riccardi. (Sky in Italy)

After addressing the Napoli squad on Saturday, president Aurelio De Laurentiis spoke with Belgian forward Dries Mertens about extending his contract at the San Paolo. The 31-year-old will become a free agent next summer. (La Repubblica)

Germany

A 2-1 victory over Hertha Berlin in Jurgen Klinsmann's first match as Hertha coach has saved Borussia Dortmund boss Lucien Favre's job - for now. The Swiss remains under pressure at the Westfalenstadion. (Bild)

Bayer Leverkusen captains Lars Bender has advised star midfielder Kai Havertz not to worry about his next move, with some of Europe's biggest clubs lining up for the German playmaker. "He should be free as long as possible," Bender said. "And when the time comes, he should make a decision and not shake it." (Sport-Bild)

France

Despite claims to the contrary over the summer, Barcelona had no intention of bringing Neymar back to the Nou Camp from Paris Saint-Germain, despite reports of multiple offers for the Brazilian forward. (Journal du Dimanche)

Paris Saint-Germain have yet to offer Kylian Mbappe a new deal amid reported interest from Real Madrid. (Le10Sport)

The former agent of PSG midfielder Marco Verratti, Donato Di Campli, says Barcelona offered €100m (£85m) for the Italian in 2017 but the Parisians turned the offer down. (Le10Sport)

How to follow the January transfer window

Sky Sports will bring you the very latest news from the January transfer market with the return of three shows.

Start your day with Good Morning Transfers at 9am as our team of reporters bring you the latest news and insight. Transfer Talk then follows at midday delivering analysis of the biggest stories. Then join us at 7pm for the definitive round-up of the day's news with The Transfer Show.

Meanwhile, the Transfer Talk podcast will also be back at the turn of the year with more expert analysis from here and across the continent.

And as well as tuning into Sky Sports News, don't miss a thing with our dedicated Transfer Centre blog.