Everton investigate 'homophobic' chants aimed at Chelsea fans
By Lyall Thomas
Last Updated: 08/12/19 8:45pm
Everton are investigating allegations of "homophobic" chanting during their game against Chelsea.
Both the club and Kick It Out are working with police after receiving reports of a chant being aimed at Chelsea fans by a small section of the home crowd.
It comes a week after an incident of homophobic chanting was reported to police during West Ham's win over Chelsea.
Everton say: "Homophobia has no place within our stadium, our club, our community or our game. The club strongly condemns such behaviour and is carrying out a thorough investigation which will include liaison with Merseyside Police."
