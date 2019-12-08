Football News

News
  • News
  • Teams
  • Tables
  • Leagues/Cups
  • Fixtures
  • Results
  • Transfers
  • Video
  • On Sky
  • Sky Bet

Everton investigate 'homophobic' chants aimed at Chelsea fans

Last Updated: 08/12/19 8:45pm

Everton are investigating allegations of "homophobic" chanting during their game against Chelsea.

Both the club and Kick It Out are working with police after receiving reports of a chant being aimed at Chelsea fans by a small section of the home crowd.

It comes a week after an incident of homophobic chanting was reported to police during West Ham's win over Chelsea.

Everton say: "Homophobia has no place within our stadium, our club, our community or our game. The club strongly condemns such behaviour and is carrying out a thorough investigation which will include liaison with Merseyside Police."

More follows...

Soccer Saturday Super 6

FREE TO PLAY: Do not miss your chance to land the £250,000 jackpot for the fifth time this year.

Trending

©2019 Sky UK