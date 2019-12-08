Everton investigate 'homophobic' chants aimed at Chelsea fans

Everton are investigating allegations of "homophobic" chanting during their game against Chelsea.

Both the club and Kick It Out are working with police after receiving reports of a chant being aimed at Chelsea fans by a small section of the home crowd.

It comes a week after an incident of homophobic chanting was reported to police during West Ham's win over Chelsea.

Everton say: "Homophobia has no place within our stadium, our club, our community or our game. The club strongly condemns such behaviour and is carrying out a thorough investigation which will include liaison with Merseyside Police."

