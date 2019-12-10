PSG eye Sadio Mane if Neymar leaves - European Paper Talk

Sadio Mane is a reported target for Paris Saint-Germain

The January transfer window opens in less than a month's time and clubs across Europe will be busy identifying targets, holding talks with agents, and putting in place future deals.

As a result, the rumour mill never stops. So we asked our friends at Football Whispers to round up all the latest news, views and gossip from across the continent.

France

Paris Saint-Germain could launch a move for Liverpool forward Sadio Mane next summer if Neymar leaves the club for either Real Madrid or Barcelona. (France Football)

The Ligue 1 champions will also attempt to sign Rennes wonderkid Eduardo Camavinga who starred against them earlier in the season despite being just 16 years old. (France Football)

Spain

Neymar continues to be linked with a move away from France

Paris Saint-Germain are prepared to let Neymar leave the club next summer for around £150m. The Ligue 1 side will allow the Brazil forward to depart in order to fund a new lucrative long-term contract for Kylian Mbappe. (Marca)

Manchester United are prepared to launch a move for Atletico Madrid midfielder Saul Niguez in January but would have to pay his £125m release clause. (AS)

Former Valencia boss Marcelino is in London to hold talks with Arsenal. The Spanish coach could be the man to replace the sacked Unai Emery at the Emirates. (Cadena Cope)

Tottenham are prepared to pay £85m to secure the signing of Kalidou Koulibaly from Napoli in January. (El Desmarque)

Kalidou Koulibaly has been with Napoli since 2014

Barcelona are willing to meet Inter Milan forward Lautaro Martinez's £92m buyout clause next summer but the Serie A club will offer the Argentine a new contract in an attempt to keep him at San Siro. (Sport)

Inter Milan would like to sign one of Ivan Rakitic or Arturo Vidal from Barcelona this January but would only be able to strike an initial loan deal for either midfielder. (Sport)

Italy

Chris Smalling has impressed in Italy

Juventus and Inter Milan are both interested in signing Chris Smalling from Manchester United. The England international has impressed on loan at Roma this season and the club want to make his move permanent. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Pep Guardiola would always be welcomed back to coach Barcelona, according to the club's president Josep Maria Bartomeu. He said: "It doesn't depend on me. It was Pep who decided to leave but the door will always be open for him at Barca." (La Repubblica)

Everton forward Moise Kean and Wolvers striker Patrick Cutrone are both wanted by Bologna. (La Repubblica)

Napoli have offered a contract to Zlatan Ibrahimovic and will find out in the next week if the striker will join the club until the summer of 2021. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Allan is expected to leave Napoli in the January transfer window and the club will look to replace the Brazilian with Milan's Franck Kessie or Arsenal's Lucas Torreira. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Gennaro Gattuso has agreed an 18-month contract to take charge of Napoli and Carlo Ancelotti could resign after the club's Champions League match against Genk this evening. (Sky Italia)