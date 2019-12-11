Jerry Thompson: Carrick Rangers defender dies aged 24

Tributes have been paid to Carrick Rangers defender Jerry Thompson, who passed away suddenly on Tuesday night at the age of 24.

Niall Currie, the manager of the Irish Premiership club, said his "heart is broken" and described coaching Thompson as "an absolute pleasure from day one".

A Carrick Rangers statement read: "Carrick Rangers Football Club is saddened by the very untimely, sudden passing earlier today of our friend and player Gerard Thompson.

"Gerard, or Jerry as he was more affectionately known, joined the club earlier this season and became an instant hit with his team-mates and our supporters.

"He was a larger than life character who brought a fantastic energy and commitment to our club. Although he was only with us for a short time, he will be fondly remembered by everyone associated with Carrick Rangers FC.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with all of Jerry's family and friends at this difficult and sad time. Rest in peace, Jerry. You will forever be a member of the Amber Army."

The IFA added: "The Irish Football Association is deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Carrick Rangers player Jerry Thompson.

"Our thoughts and condolences are very much with Jerry's family, friends, everyone connected to Carrick and his former clubs at this time."

Carrick Rangers lost 1-0 at Glenavon on Tuesday, after which their players were told of Thompson's passing.

His final game came on Saturday, when he was named man of the match in a 3-0 home win over Institute FC.