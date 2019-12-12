Erling Haaland visits RB Leipzig and Dortmund as January move nears

Erling Haaland could move to another Red Bull affiliated club

Erling Haaland visited both RB Leipzig and Borussia Dortmund on Wednesday amid growing rumours he will leave Red Bull Salzburg in the January transfer window, Sky in Germany understands.

The 19-year-old, who has been linked with a move to both Manchester United and Liverpool, started his day at Leipzig before flying to Dortmund, who are looking to sign a striker due to Paco Alcacer's injury problems, but a switch to Salzburg's affiliate club Leipzig appears the most likely option.

2:03 Haaland says he in unfazed by transfer speculation amid interest from a number of top European clubs Haaland says he in unfazed by transfer speculation amid interest from a number of top European clubs

Leipzig head coach Julian Nagelsmann, a known admirer of Haaland, sees him as a perfect fit in the youngest squad in the Bundesliga, and the player could be attracted by playing alongside other emerging talent like Timo Werner.

Leipzig are hoping to convince father and son that the player's development is best suited to working with Nagelsmann and RB's head of sport Ralf Rangnick before he makes the move to one of Europe's elite clubs.

Sky in Italy understands that Serie A champions Juventus are also interested in signing Haaland.

There were scouts from 40 different European teams at the Red Bull Arena for Salzburg's Champions League clash with Liverpool on Tuesday, and Sky Sports News understands that a large number of those scouts were there to watch Haaland.

1:17 There's not long to go until the January transfer window opens, and our special transfer shows will have every angle covered so you won't miss a thing There's not long to go until the January transfer window opens, and our special transfer shows will have every angle covered so you won't miss a thing

Haaland has attracted a number of top European clubs after scoring 28 goals in 22 games for the Austrian side this season, with his six goals in European competition enticing further suitors.

How to follow the January transfer window

Sky Sports will bring you the very latest news from the January transfer market with the return of three shows.

Start your day with Good Morning Transfers at 9am as our team of reporters bring you the latest news and insight. Transfer Talk then follows at midday delivering analysis of the biggest stories. Then join us at 7pm for the definitive round-up of the day's news with The Transfer Show.

Meanwhile, the Transfer Talk podcast will also be back at the turn of the year with more expert analysis from here and across the continent.

And as well as tuning into Sky Sports News, don't miss a thing with our dedicated Transfer Centre blog.