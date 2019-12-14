Motherwell manager Stephen Robinson arrested and charged following alleged 'disturbance'

Stephen Robinson was arrested

Motherwell manager Stephen Robinson has been arrested and charged following an alleged disturbance in Edinburgh.

Police Scotland confirmed no one was injured in the incident which happened on Friday night and the 45-year-old is due to appear in court at a later time.

Motherwell have released a statement on Robinson's behalf in which he denies any wrongdoing and the Scottish Premiership club have told Sky Sports News he will be in charge of Rangers' visit on Sunday, live on Sky Sports.

"I want to make clear that I deny the charges against me and any wrongdoing on Friday," a statement released on Saturday read.

"I am very upset by what has become a distressing situation for my partner, myself and our families.

"We had a lovely day in Edinburgh and were trying to get home in good time before the incident occurred.

"It is not possible to give a detailed account when a legal process is underway, which adds to our family anxiety.

"I am confident this will be found to be a misunderstanding once the legal process has run its course."

Motherwell vs Rangers Live on

Motherwell go into the game against Steven Gerrard's side sitting fourth in the table, having won their last three league matches.

A Police Scotland statement said: "A 45-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with a disturbance on Waverley Bridge in Edinburgh around 7.45pm on Friday, 13 December.

"No one was injured. A report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal."