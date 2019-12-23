Wigan's team of the decade

Will Grigg has been selected in attack in the Wigan team of the decade

We asked fans from all 24 Sky Bet Championship clubs to pick their teams of the decade.

Here, Wigan fan Adam Pendlebury from the Progress with Unity Podcast gives us his selection.

Goalkeeper: Ali Al-Habsi

Probably Wigan's best shot stopper and generally very solid.

Right-back: Reece James

Exceptional young talent signed on loan from Chelsea. Swept the board at the end-of-season awards. Will become one of England's great players.

Centre-back: Dan Burn

'Superman'. Excellent defender who would also make exciting runs forward. Very rarely beaten by an opponent.

Centre-back: Emmerson Boyce

A club legend who holds the record for Wigan's most Premier League appearances. Very consistent. Then there was the small matter of lifting the FA Cup, of course.

Left-back: Maynor Figueroa

Figueroa was a very strong and committed defender with an excellent left foot. He also chipped in with some important goals.

Central midfield: James McArthur

McArthur was the complete midfielder who could really control a game.

Central midfield: Jordi Gomez

Gomez was probably Wigan's most intelligent passer. A cultured left-footer and scorer of a Premier League hat-trick.

Central midfield: Nick Powell

Powell was and still is an exceptionally gifted player. A good runner with the ball, an excellent passer and bagged some great goals. He even scored a 15-minute hat-trick as a substitute.

Right-midfield: Charles N'Zogbia

N'Zogbia is a skilful winger with electrifying pace. Scored key last-minute winning goals against Arsenal and West Ham.

Left-midfield: Shaun Maloney

Maloney was one of Wigan's most skilful players. Scored a number of fantastic goals including a winner against Manchester United. He also took the corner that assisted Ben Watson's winner in the FA Cup final.

Striker: Will Grigg

Wigan's top goalscorer this decade who scored the winner against Manchester City in the FA Cup. His "Will Grigg's on Fire" song deservedly elevated him to legendary status.