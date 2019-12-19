Ross County’s trip to Livingston in doubt due to illness in Dingwall

Ross County’s game at Livingston on Saturday may be in doubt after illness swept through the first-team squad in Dingwall this week.

Training on Thursday was cancelled with 10 players told to stay away from the club due to what is believed to be a mixture of the winter vomiting bug and a norovirus.

County currently have 10 fit first-team players, including two goalkeepers.

Ross County co-managers Stuart Kettlewell and Steven Ferguson have so far avoided illness

Co-managers Stuart Kettlewell and Steven Ferguson, plus the rest of the coaching staff, have so far avoided illness.

County have informed the SPFL and Livingston and the club say they will "re-evaluate the situation on Friday" before deciding whether to approach the league for a postponement.

The SPFL has confirmed that the game is currently going ahead, and there has been no request to postpone the match.

There is a chance that County could be forced to field members of the youth team in Saturday's game as SPFL rules dictate that any full-time players over the age of 16 are eligible to play in league fixtures.

The Dingwall side are seventh in the table, a point above Livingston having played a game less.