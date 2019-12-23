Sky Sports EFL Podcast: Christmas stories, Championship Team of the Decade and best young player revealed!

Listen to the brand new Sky Sports EFL Podcast, as famous names from around the EFL tell us their best Christmas stories, we pick a Championship Team of the Decade, and reveal who Sky Sports readers voted as the best young player in the Championship.

Leeds midfielder Kalvin Phillips chats to Jonathan Oakes about what Christmas means to him and his family, and Brentford defender Pontus Jansson discusses the differences in spending the festive season in England and Sweden.

We then hear from Huddersfield's Tommy Elphick on what it's like to organise Christmas as a club captain, and what it's like to be injured at Christmas.

David Prutton then reveals what it was like to be a Football League player in a slightly different era, and how his routine has changed now he has become Sky Sports presenter, and Wycombe striker Adebayo Akinfenwa reveals his food habits on Christmas Day.

Prutton and Don Goodman face the impossible task of picking their Championship Team of the Decade with EFL reporter Simeon Gholam, and then we reveal who you voted as the best young player in the Championship.