Premier League reports and highlights - matchday 18

Highlights from the goalless draw between Everton and Arsenal in the Premier League

New Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti and Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta looked on from the stands at Goodison Park as their respective new sides played out a dour goalless draw.

There was little for the new men to get excited about, with Jordan Pickford's smart reflex stop from Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's close-range shot six minutes after half-time the closest either side came to scoring.

Highlights from Southampton's win over Aston Villa in the Premier League

Danny Ings scored twice to help Southampton climb out of the relegation places and send Aston Villa into the bottom three with a convincing 3-1 win at Villa Park.

Villa lost their talismanic midfielder John McGinn after just five minutes, when he appeared to twist his ankle after a meaty block on Cedric, but things turned from bad to worse for Dean Smith's side.

Highlights from Sheffield United's win over Brighton in the Premier League

Sheffield United overcame having two goals ruled out by VAR to beat Brighton 1-0 as they moved up to fifth in the Premier League table.

Oli McBurnie's strike (24) for the Blades was sandwiched in between overturned goals by John Egan, for handball, and Jack O'Connell, for a clear offside.

Highlights from Wolves' win over Norwich in the Premier League

Raul Jimenez took advantage of Norwich's profligacy to score a late winner for Wolves in a 2-1 victory at Carrow Road.

Todd Cantwell gave Norwich a half-time lead with a powerful strike following Jonny's mistake, but the Canaries should have led by more with Wolves significantly below-par.

Highlights from Burnley's win over Bournemouth in the Premier League

Jay Rodriguez's 89th-minute goal handed Burnley a scrappy 1-0 win against Bournemouth in torrential conditions at the Vitality Stadium.

Bournemouth improved in attack after the break but there were no shots on target until Rodriguez bundled the ball into the back of the net with one minute of normal time to play. VAR checked the goal for handball, but it was quickly given in another blow for Bournemouth.

Highlights from Newcastle's win over Crystal Palace in the Premier League

Miguel Almiron ended a run of 26 games without a goal to finally break his Newcastle United goal drought and hand Steve Bruce's side a 1-0 victory over Crystal Palace at St James' Park.

With the game appearing to be heading for a stalemate, Almiron (83) picked an ideal time to open his account and score his first Premier League goal for the club, driving the ball past Crystal Palace goalkeeper Vicente Guaita after latching on to Andy Carroll's knockdown.

Highlights from Manchester City's win over Leicester in the Premier League

Manchester City came from behind to end Leicester's nine-game unbeaten run in the Premier League with a 3-1 victory at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday Night Football.

The champions looked set to lose more ground in the title race when Jamie Vardy continued his red-hot form with a stunning lofted finish on the breakaway - his 16th Premier League goal of the season - midway through the first half.

But City produced the response of champions.