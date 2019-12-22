Premier League reports and highlights - matchday 18
All the reports and highlights from matchday 17 in the Premier League in one place; watch highlights for free this season on the Sky Sports website and app
Last Updated: 22/12/19 3:19pm
Everton 0-0 Arsenal - Match report and highlights
New Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti and Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta looked on from the stands at Goodison Park as their respective new sides played out a dour goalless draw.
There was little for the new men to get excited about, with Jordan Pickford's smart reflex stop from Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's close-range shot six minutes after half-time the closest either side came to scoring.
Aston Villa 1-3 Southampton - Match report and highlights
Danny Ings scored twice to help Southampton climb out of the relegation places and send Aston Villa into the bottom three with a convincing 3-1 win at Villa Park.
Villa lost their talismanic midfielder John McGinn after just five minutes, when he appeared to twist his ankle after a meaty block on Cedric, but things turned from bad to worse for Dean Smith's side.
Brighton 0-1 Sheffield United - Match report and highlights
Sheffield United overcame having two goals ruled out by VAR to beat Brighton 1-0 as they moved up to fifth in the Premier League table.
Oli McBurnie's strike (24) for the Blades was sandwiched in between overturned goals by John Egan, for handball, and Jack O'Connell, for a clear offside.
Norwich 1-2 Wolves - Match report and highlights
Raul Jimenez took advantage of Norwich's profligacy to score a late winner for Wolves in a 2-1 victory at Carrow Road.
Todd Cantwell gave Norwich a half-time lead with a powerful strike following Jonny's mistake, but the Canaries should have led by more with Wolves significantly below-par.
Bournemouth 0-1 Burnley - Match report and highlights
Jay Rodriguez's 89th-minute goal handed Burnley a scrappy 1-0 win against Bournemouth in torrential conditions at the Vitality Stadium.
Bournemouth improved in attack after the break but there were no shots on target until Rodriguez bundled the ball into the back of the net with one minute of normal time to play. VAR checked the goal for handball, but it was quickly given in another blow for Bournemouth.
Newcastle 1-0 Crystal Palace - Match report and highlights
Miguel Almiron ended a run of 26 games without a goal to finally break his Newcastle United goal drought and hand Steve Bruce's side a 1-0 victory over Crystal Palace at St James' Park.
With the game appearing to be heading for a stalemate, Almiron (83) picked an ideal time to open his account and score his first Premier League goal for the club, driving the ball past Crystal Palace goalkeeper Vicente Guaita after latching on to Andy Carroll's knockdown.
Manchester City 3-1 Leicester City - Match report and highlights
Manchester City came from behind to end Leicester's nine-game unbeaten run in the Premier League with a 3-1 victory at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday Night Football.
The champions looked set to lose more ground in the title race when Jamie Vardy continued his red-hot form with a stunning lofted finish on the breakaway - his 16th Premier League goal of the season - midway through the first half.
But City produced the response of champions.