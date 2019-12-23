Chris Wilder: Sheffield United in Europe? Maybe Magaluf!

1:03 Chris Wilder discusses Sheffield United's chances of qualifying for Europe Chris Wilder discusses Sheffield United's chances of qualifying for Europe

When asked if Sheffield United can qualify for Europe this season, Chris Wilder joked his players might go to Magaluf this summer instead.

Sheffield United moved up to fifth on the table after beating Brighton 1-0 on Saturday for their third consecutive Premier League win as they continue their impressive push for European football next term, but Wilder was coy on if his team can reach the Champions League or Europa League.

The victory also ensured the Blades became the first promoted team since 1947 to remain unbeaten in their first nine away matches of a season - in contrast to Aston Villa and Norwich - who find themselves in the bottom three after 19 matches despite Sky Bet Championship success in 2018/19.

1:43 Wilder surprised journalists at Monday's press conference with Christmas presents! Wilder surprised journalists at Monday's press conference with Christmas presents!

"Europe and all that… I guess that might be an end of season trip! Magaluf again!" Wilder said. "I don't know if that's still going, it used to be the norm for the older generation.

"[The Premier League] is a tremendous league to be involved in, ruthless and relentless, and there's a lot of teams looking to establish themselves and pick up points regularly. We're no different."

Wilder described Sheffield United's current points tally as "ludicrous" on Saturday but said he would wait until the end of the current campaign to evaluate his team's success.

4:29 Jamie Carragher and Conor Coady take an in-depth look at Sheffield United's unique style of football Jamie Carragher and Conor Coady take an in-depth look at Sheffield United's unique style of football

Next up for the Blades is bottom-placed Watford, who secured an impressive 2-0 victory over Manchester United on Sunday, with Wilder confirming his side had no new injury concerns.

"So far so good [this season]," Wilder added. "The players have done great.

"They went away in the summer and we talked about raising our game in every aspect - tactically, technically, physically and mentally - they have certainly done that and produced some really good performances.

2:59 FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Sheffield United's win over Brighton FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Sheffield United's win over Brighton

"But you can't pat yourself on the back after 19 games. When the season is done we can analyse and evaluate.

"We're in a good place at the moment in terms of performances, togetherness, injures and obviously from a points situation it is a really healthy one."

Neville hails 'incredible' Blades

Could Sheffield United find themselves in the top six at the end of the season?

"It's incredible, a great story," Sky Sports' Gary Neville said on his latest podcast. "Some clubs come up and you just feel they're doing it right. They're believing in the players who've got them here and it's working.

"They're a great watch; the organisation, the defensive quality, the goal threat. I was at Bramall Lane for the Manchester United game and for 70 minutes they were so dominant. They should have won that game."