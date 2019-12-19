Jack Rodwell training with Sheffield United, Chris Wilder reveals

0:51 Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder has confirmed that former Sunderland and Manchester City midfielder Jack Rodwell is training with the club Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder has confirmed that former Sunderland and Manchester City midfielder Jack Rodwell is training with the club

Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder has confirmed that former Everton and Manchester City midfielder Jack Rodwell is training with the club.

Rodwell has been without a club since leaving Blackburn at the end of last season, with Roma having turned down the opportunity to sign the free agent in October, according to Sky in Italy.

Wilder was keen to stress that the 28-year-old is not on trial with the Blades, he admitted that "Jack's looking at us, we're looking at him," as he considers his options ahead of the January transfer window.

Jack Rodwell left Blackburn at the end of last season

"Jack's in for a few days, we know about Jack. He had a couple of experiences in Italy," Wilder said ahead of United's game at Brighton on Saturday.

"He's obviously a very talented player who should be playing regularly in the Premier League, but for one reason or the other isn't. He's got a really good attitude and he's in for a few days.

"Jack's looking at us, we're looking at him to see how healthy he is, but he's obviously a talent because of the teams he has played for and he's looking for a home.

"It's something that might develop along the way."

Wilder was unwilling to confirm if Everton defender Mason Holgate is a January target for United, although he conceded they are liking to bring in a few players and let some leave during the window.

"We are possibly looking at two or three players coming into the group, not big changes, maybe a couple going out," he added.

"Two or three coming in to give us a lift and a boost in the changing room and strengthen the squad for the second part of the season.

"We need to cover [different positions] and to have serious competition.

"The players have done fantastically well so far. Even if we bring players in, they've still got to work hard to get into the team.

"We are actively looking and we would love to push the button early on [in the January window] but it doesn't always work that way."