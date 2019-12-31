Mason Greenwood has filled the Romelu Lukaku void at Man Utd, says Ole Gunner Solskjaer

Manchester United head coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says the emergence of Mason Greenwood has helped filled the void left in the team by the departure of Romelu Lukaku.

Lukaku left Old Trafford in the summer, joining Inter Milan on a five-year deal for a fee worth in the region of £73m.

But United did not sign a direct replacement for the Belgian, who finished the 2018/19 season as the club's second highest scorer behind Paul Pogba.

Solskjaer instead opted to give more game time 18-year-old forward Mason Greenwood, who has repaid his manager with eight goals in all competitions so far this season.

"We always believed that Anthony (Martial) and Marcus (Rashford) were going to score goals. Mason has filled a big void, he has chipped in with goals.

"I'm not worried about goals from the centre forwards. Mason has eight now, Marcus and Anthony have quite a few.

"Romelu is a good striker and he will always score goals but it was time for him to move on.

"We didn't find the right one [replacement] outside of our club - we had Mason."

'Man Utd open to one or two right additions'

Solskjaer suggested United were open to making one or two signings in the January transfer window, but said the recovery of his players from injury has already created necessary competition within his squad.

"If we can keep these lot fit and keep on improving, one or two additions could create competition for places. That's what we have to deal with at this club," he added.

"We haven't much (competition) because we've had injuries but now I have to think about leaving players out. It gives me more options.

"I am optimistic that we can keep the players fit and if the right ones (transfer targets) come about I do have the resources and the backing from the board."

