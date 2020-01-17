Jose Mourinho says Tottenham need to buy a striker
Tottenham head coach Jose Mourinho says the club need a striker and are "doing everything possible" to sign one during the January transfer window.
Spurs are without a recognised centre-forward with England captain Harry Kane likely to be out until at least April with a torn hamstring.
Tottenham have been linked with a move for AC Milan striker Krzysztof Piatek, while they have been offered the chance to sign Porto forward Ze Luis on loan, but Mourinho refused to be drawn on who the club are targeting.
"Do we need a striker? Yeah, if possible, yes," Mourinho said.
"But it has to be a positive situation for us, so in this moment we have attacking players that are very good. Son, Lucas, Lamela, Lo Celso, Dele Alli - of course they are very good, but we miss that target man.
"So if it's possible, we are doing everything possible and it's not easy but we are trying to add that player to the squad."
