European round-up: Inter Milan lose ground in Serie A title race as Nantes honour Emiliano Sala

Inter Milan striker Romelu Lukaku shows his despair after missing a chance

Inter Milan's title challenge took another blow after they were held to a 1-1 draw by Cagliari in Serie A on Sunday.

Radja Nainggolan, on loan from Inter, came back to haunt his parent club with an equaliser 12 minutes from time to cancel out Lautaro Martinez's opener.

It was Inter's third successive draw in Serie A - and they could find themselves six points behind Juventus if Maurizio Sarri's side wins at Napoli later.

Third-place Lazio moved within two points of Inter following a 1-1 draw with Roma in the Rome derby.

Radja Nainggolan was on the score sheet for Cagliari against Inter Milan

Questionable goalkeeping contributed to the stalemate - a result that dents Lazio's league title hopes and left Roma hanging precariously onto the final Champions League spot.

Lazio goalkeeper Thomas Strakosha charged forward to grab a high ball but misjudged his timing, allowing Roma striker Edin Dzeko to score.

His Roma counterpart Pau Lopez then nearly scored a bizarre own goal as his punch from a corner bounced back down onto the crossbar - but Francesco Acerbi fired in the rebound.

Francesco Acerbi capitalised on a goalkeeping error from Pau Lopez to level

Lazio remain third after seeing their 11-match winning streak end but miss out on a chance to pull level with second-placed Inter.

Roma remain fourth, moving just one point ahead of Atalanta, who thrashed Torino 7-0 on Saturday.

Parma moved up to seventh after a 2-0 win over Udinese with goals from Riccardo Gagliolo and Dejan Kulusevski, whose rights were recently acquired by Juventus.

Hellas Verona are two points further back in ninth after a 3-0 victory over Lecce, with goals from Pawel Dawidowicz, Matteo Pessina and Giampaolo Pazzini. Sampdoria and Sassuolo drew 0-0.

Ligue 1: Nantes honour Sala

Nantes paid tribute to former striker Emiliano Sala on the anniversary of his death

Nantes fans paid an emotional tribute to Emiliano Sala before Sunday's home game against Bordeaux, a year after the Argentine striker's death in a plane crash shook the footballing world.

A giant picture of Sala was displayed on the centre-circle before the French league game at Stade de la Beaujoire and footage of him playing in the traditional yellow and green of Nantes was shown on a giant screen.

After nine minutes of Sunday's game the crowd chanted Sala's name at length. Sala wore the No 9 shirt for Nantes with great pride, and the number has since been retired by the club.

Bordeaux won the game 1-0 with veteran forward Jimmy Briand scoring with a low volley from just inside the penalty area. Nantes had their Brazilian midfielder Andrei Girotto sent off early in the second half for a second yellow card. Nantes are in sixth place and Bordeaux sit 10th.

Nantes' players talk with their supporters at the end of the game with Bordeaux

Elsewhere, Karl Toko Ekambi scored on his Lyon debut in a 3-0 home win against last-place Toulouse.

The Cameroon striker, who joined from Spanish side Villarreal completed the scoring in the 77th as Lyon maintained its unbeaten start to 2020.

Maxwell Cornet opened the scoring for Lyon in the 29th minute and striker Moussa Dembl added the second. Lyon, who reached the League Cup final on Tuesday, moved up to fifth spot.