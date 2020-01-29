Women's League Cup: Arsenal face Chelsea in final

Vivianne Miedema helped Arsenal through to the final

Arsenal will face Chelsea in the women's League Cup final after both sides saw off Manchester opposition in their respective last-four ties.

First-half goals from Vivianne Miedema and Danielle van de Donk set the Gunners on course for gaining revenge over Manchester City, who beat them in the 2019 final.

Ellen White missed a penalty for visitors City before Gemma Bonner reduced the deficit but Arsenal held on for a 2-1 win.

Maren Mjelde fired home from a tight angle with 18 minutes to go to give Chelsea a place in their first League Cup final with a 1-0 win at Manchester United.

The all-London final is due to take place in Nottingham on February 29.