Christine Sinclair: Canada striker breaks international goal record for women's and men's football

Christine Sinclair, left, has scored 185 times in 290 international appearances

Canada striker Christine Sinclair has beaten the goalscoring record in men's and women's international football after scoring her 185th international goal.

Sinclair scored twice as Canada thrashed St Kitts & Nevis 11-0 in a 2020 Olympics qualifying tournament in Texas, USA.

The 36-year-old moves above retired USA striker Abby Wambach with fellow American Mia Hamm third on the list with 158.

Thank you to EVERYONE for all the messages...I’m slightly overwhelmed. Thank you to all my teammates, coaches, staff, friends and family.185 would not have been possible without you. pic.twitter.com/fP6vD43PUW — Christine Sinclair (@sincy12) January 30, 2020

The highest goalscorer in men's international football is Ali Daei, who scored 109 goals for Iran between 1993 and 2006.

Reacting to her record being broken, Wambach posted on Twitter: "Christine: History is made. Your victory is our victory.

Sinclair, right, celebrates scoring against the Netherlands at the 2019 World Cup

"We celebrate with you. And to every girl coming up in the pack with a dream to achieve that which doesn't yet even exist: We believe in you. Your Pack is with you. And history awaits you."

Sinclair, who was earning her 290th international cap, made her debut for Canada 20 years ago and was part of the side who reached the semi-finals of the 2003 Women's World Cup.

She won bronze with Canada at the 2012 Olympics, beating hosts Great Britain 2-0 in the quarter-finals before losing to eventual winner USA in the semi-finals.