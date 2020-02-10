David Prutton vs Phil Thompson: Sky Bet EFL and Super 6 predictions

Who is David Prutton tipping for victory in the Championship this midweek? And who will come out on top in his Super 6 battle against Phil Thompson?

As well as Prutton's usual predictions for the Championship games, he will also be going up against Thommo to predict Tuesday's Super 6 fixtures.

The pair went head-to-head on Saturday and though neither managed to predict a correct score, they scored four points each after predicting four correct results. How will they fare this time around?

Swansea vs QPR, Tuesday 7.45pm - Live on Sky Sports Main Event

As soon as you think Swansea are starting to get somewhere, they seem to stumble and fall a little bit further away from promotion contention. They were unfortunate to lose to the odd goal in five against Derby, but with QPR looking to end a run of four straight losses, I have a feeling this may end all-square.

Prutton predicts: 1-1 (6/1 with Sky Bet)

Thommo predicts: "I do feel Swansea should have enough to get past QPR and reignite their fight for a play-off place." 2-1 (9/1 with Sky Bet)

Barnsley vs Birmingham, Tuesday 7.45pm - Live on Sky Sports Football Red Button

Gerhard Struber worked wonders when he first came to Barnsley and in December they looked to be heading for safety after some really impressive performances, before momentum slipped in the last month. I was really impressed with how Birmingham battled back against Bristol City on Friday and I think a win for them at Oakwell could make Blues fans sleep a little easier.

Prutton predicts: 1-2 (9/1 with Sky Bet)

Thommo predicts: "It will be tight and tense affair, but the form of the visitors could prove pivotal in the outcome of the match." 0-1 (9/1 with Sky Bet)

Blackburn vs Hull, Tuesday 7.45pm - Live on Sky Sports Football Red Button

Losing Bradley Dack to long-term injury really does seem to have put Rovers' play-off hunt in jeopardy recently. Rovers' star man has been out since before Christmas and they've won just two of the eight games that have followed.

Hull's campaign appears to be heading in the same direction after they lost not only Kamil Grosicki but Jarrod Bowen too on Deadline Day. They secured their first point since the double departure against Reading, but I don't think they'll have enough here.

Prutton predicts: 2-1 (15/2 with Sky Bet)

Thommo predicts: "Blackburn are obviously missing the goals from Bradley Dack, they missed Holtby against Fulham but did not have an awful lot going forward, which is a worry." 1-1 (11/2 with Sky Bet)

Brentford vs Leeds, Tuesday 7.45pm - Live on Sky Sports Football Red Button

For me, this is the standout fixture this midweek. Brentford showed their battling spirit to beat Middlesbrough and close on the top two on Saturday, while Leeds were comprehensively beaten away at Nottingham Forest - how much longer will their slump last?

Marcelo Bielsa's men won't have happy memories of their last trip to Griffin Park, when a 2-0 defeat in April all but ended their hopes of automatic promotion to the Premier League, and I think they may leave disappointed once more.

Prutton predicts: 2-1 (9/1 with Sky Bet)

Thommo predicts: "It is massive game for both sides but Brentford have enjoyed their last season at Griffin Park thus far, and this will continue." 2-1 (9/1 with Sky Bet)

Nottingham Forest vs Charlton, Tuesday 7.45pm - Live on Sky Sports Football Red Button

Forest certainly made themselves heard on Saturday night, both on and off the pitch. The players were tireless and clinical, the fans loud and proud so let's put them firmly in the automatic promotion chat. They've closed the gap on second with a statement victory against a stuttering Leeds and I thoroughly expect the same again on Tuesday night.

Prutton predicts: 2-0 (6/1 with Sky Bet)

Thommo predicts: "Charlton were beaten well by Stoke and are hanging dangerously above the relegation zone. This will be a comfortable home win for Forest." 3-0 (10/1 with Sky Bet)

Wigan vs Middlesbrough, Tuesday 7.45pm - Live on Sky Sports Football Red Button

Wigan's narrow defeat to Preston at the weekend brought hopes of a third successive victory to an end, but should they win a couple of games over the next few weeks, Paul Cook will certainly fancy his side's chances of retaining their Championship status.

Boro perhaps aren't picking up the points their displays deserve at the moment and I feel Jonathan Woodgate's men might be edged out here. They are still not safe despite their recent revival so defeat will not be welcome on Teesside.

Prutton predicts: 1-0 (13/2 with Sky Bet)

Thommo predicts: "When the bigger EFL Championship clubs come up against Wigan, they seem to step it up, as they did against Leeds a couple of weeks ago at Elland Road." 2-1 (9/1 with Sky Bet)

Bristol City vs Derby, Wednesday 7.45pm - Live on Sky Sports Action

As has been the case for much of the last few years, Bristol City have been much better away from home but they will be eager to put things right at Ashton Gate after falling out of the top six after that disappointing defeat to Birmingham.

Derby have been pretty hit-and-miss for most of the season, but since Wayne Rooney's debut they've won seven of the last nine in all competitions and will no doubt have their eyes on a late drive for the play-offs.

Prutton predicts: 2-2 (12/1 with Sky Bet)

Millwall vs Fulham, Wednesday 7.45pm - Live on Sky Sports Football

Did you see those conditions at The Den on Sunday?! Storm Ciara certainly took centre stage in the Lions' defeat to West Brom. It's been a tough few weeks for Gary Rowett's men, but they are still within touching distance of the top six, largely thanks to their home form.

Fulham will be tough opponents, that's for sure. Their defensive record speaks for itself, but though they seem to be doing enough to keep pace at the top of the table, they've not won by more than a one-goal margin since November and I feel they could slip here.

Prutton predicts: 2-1 (10/1 with Sky Bet)

