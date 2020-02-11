Football News

News
  • News
  • Teams
  • Tables
  • Leagues/Cups
  • Fixtures
  • Results
  • Transfers
  • Video
  • On Sky
  • Sky Bet

Emmanuel Adebayor joins Olimpia Asuncion in Paraguay

Adebayor will be captained at new club by former Blackburn striker Roque Santa Cruz

Last Updated: 11/02/20 6:53pm

Emmanuel Adebayor had been without a club since December
Emmanuel Adebayor had been without a club since December

Emmanuel Adebayor has completed a move to Paraguayan club Olimpia Asuncion.

The 35-year-old was a free agent after leaving Turkish side Kayserispor in December 2019.

Adebayor has scored 97 Premier League goals in total while playing for Arsenal, Manchester City, Tottenham and Crystal Palace.

Adebayor celebrates in front of the Arsenal fans after scoring for Manchester City
Adebayor celebrates in front of the Arsenal fans after scoring for Manchester City

Olimpia Asuncion tweeted to announce they had secured the services of a player and praised his "power and quality".

They said he had agreed to play for them for the 2020 season, which starts on Saturday 15 February.

Adebayor joined Tottenham on a permanent deal in 2012
Adebayor joined Tottenham on a permanent deal in 2012

Olimpia are the reigning Paraguayan league champions and their captain is 38-year-old former Blackburn striker Roque Santa Cruz.

Win £250,000 on Tuesday!

FREE TO PLAY: Do not miss your chance to land the Super 6 jackpot for the sixth time this season on Tuesday.

Trending

©2020 Sky UK