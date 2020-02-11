Emmanuel Adebayor joins Olimpia Asuncion in Paraguay
Adebayor will be captained at new club by former Blackburn striker Roque Santa Cruz
By Tejas Kotecha
Last Updated: 11/02/20 6:53pm
Emmanuel Adebayor has completed a move to Paraguayan club Olimpia Asuncion.
The 35-year-old was a free agent after leaving Turkish side Kayserispor in December 2019.
Adebayor has scored 97 Premier League goals in total while playing for Arsenal, Manchester City, Tottenham and Crystal Palace.
Olimpia Asuncion tweeted to announce they had secured the services of a player and praised his "power and quality".
They said he had agreed to play for them for the 2020 season, which starts on Saturday 15 February.
Olimpia are the reigning Paraguayan league champions and their captain is 38-year-old former Blackburn striker Roque Santa Cruz.