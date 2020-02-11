Emmanuel Adebayor joins Olimpia Asuncion in Paraguay

Emmanuel Adebayor had been without a club since December

Emmanuel Adebayor has completed a move to Paraguayan club Olimpia Asuncion.

The 35-year-old was a free agent after leaving Turkish side Kayserispor in December 2019.

Adebayor has scored 97 Premier League goals in total while playing for Arsenal, Manchester City, Tottenham and Crystal Palace.

Adebayor celebrates in front of the Arsenal fans after scoring for Manchester City

Olimpia Asuncion tweeted to announce they had secured the services of a player and praised his "power and quality".

They said he had agreed to play for them for the 2020 season, which starts on Saturday 15 February.

Adebayor joined Tottenham on a permanent deal in 2012

Olimpia are the reigning Paraguayan league champions and their captain is 38-year-old former Blackburn striker Roque Santa Cruz.