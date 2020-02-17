EFL live on Sky Sports: Three new fixtures announced in March
Last Updated: 17/02/20 2:11pm
Sky Sports have announced three more EFL games to be shown live in March.
Latest EFL fixtures announced to be shown live on Sky Sports
|Date
|Fixture
|Kick-off time
|Sat March 21
|QPR vs Fulham
|12.30pm
|Sun March 22
|Nottingham Forest vs Bristol City
|3pm
|Mon March 23
|Plymouth vs Exeter
|7.45pm
On Saturday March 21, promotion-chasing Fulham go across west London to face QPR in the Championship (Kick-off 12.30pm), while fellow promotion hopefuls Nottingham Forest host Bristol City the following day at 3pm, with both sides looking for a spot in the Premier League next season.
And on Monday March 23, it's a battle of two of the top sides in League Two as Plymouth host Exeter at 7.45pm. All three games will be shown live on Sky Sports Football.
- LISTEN to the latest Sky Sports EFL Podcast
- Download it here to listen later
- Subscribe Apple Podcasts | Spotify
Every announced EFL game live on Sky so far...
February
Fri 21: Derby County vs Fulham, 7.45pm
Sat 22: Brentford vs Blackburn Rovers, 12.30pm
Tues 25: Cardiff vs Nottingham Forest, 7.45pm
Wed 26: Millwall vs Birmingham, 7.45pm; Middlesbrough vs Leeds, 7.45pm
Sat 29: Hull vs Leeds, 12.30pm
March
Sun 1: Coventry, vs Sunderland, 12pm
Mon 2: Middlesbrough vs Nottingham Forest, 7.45pm
Fri 6: Nottingham Forest vs Millwall, 7.45pm
Sat 7: Bristol City vs Fulham, 12.30pm
Fri 13: Fulham vs Brentford, 7.45pm
Sat 14: West Brom vs Birmingham, 12.30pm
Tues 17: Brentford vs West Brom, 7.45pm
Wed 18: Leeds vs Fulham, 7.45pm; Nottingham Forest vs Huddersfield, 7.45pm
Sat 21: QPR vs Fulham, 12.30pm*
Sun 22: Nottingham Forest vs Bristol City, 3pm*
Mon 23: Plymouth Argyle v Exeter City, 7.45pm*
*Latest fixtures announced