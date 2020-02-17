EFL live on Sky Sports: Three new fixtures announced in March

Sky Sports have announced three more EFL games to be shown live in March.

Latest EFL fixtures announced to be shown live on Sky Sports Date Fixture Kick-off time Sat March 21 QPR vs Fulham 12.30pm Sun March 22 Nottingham Forest vs Bristol City 3pm Mon March 23 Plymouth vs Exeter 7.45pm

On Saturday March 21, promotion-chasing Fulham go across west London to face QPR in the Championship (Kick-off 12.30pm), while fellow promotion hopefuls Nottingham Forest host Bristol City the following day at 3pm, with both sides looking for a spot in the Premier League next season.

And on Monday March 23, it's a battle of two of the top sides in League Two as Plymouth host Exeter at 7.45pm. All three games will be shown live on Sky Sports Football.

Every announced EFL game live on Sky so far...

February

Fri 21: Derby County vs Fulham, 7.45pm

Sat 22: Brentford vs Blackburn Rovers, 12.30pm

Tues 25: Cardiff vs Nottingham Forest, 7.45pm

Wed 26: Millwall vs Birmingham, 7.45pm; Middlesbrough vs Leeds, 7.45pm

Sat 29: Hull vs Leeds, 12.30pm

March

Sun 1: Coventry, vs Sunderland, 12pm

Mon 2: Middlesbrough vs Nottingham Forest, 7.45pm

Fri 6: Nottingham Forest vs Millwall, 7.45pm

Sat 7: Bristol City vs Fulham, 12.30pm

Fri 13: Fulham vs Brentford, 7.45pm

Sat 14: West Brom vs Birmingham, 12.30pm

Tues 17: Brentford vs West Brom, 7.45pm

Wed 18: Leeds vs Fulham, 7.45pm; Nottingham Forest vs Huddersfield, 7.45pm

Sat 21: QPR vs Fulham, 12.30pm*

Sun 22: Nottingham Forest vs Bristol City, 3pm*

Mon 23: Plymouth Argyle v Exeter City, 7.45pm*

*Latest fixtures announced