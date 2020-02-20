Oliver Norwood says Sheffield United dreaming of Champions League football

1:25 Oliver Norwood admits the Sheffield United squad are dreaming about qualifying for the Champions League Oliver Norwood admits the Sheffield United squad are dreaming about qualifying for the Champions League

Oliver Norwood admits Sheffield United are dreaming of Champions League football following Manchester City's suspension from European competition.

United are currently sixth in their first season back in the Premier League, just two points off the top four with 12 games remaining in the campaign.

Fifth place could be enough to secure Champions League football if City's two-year ban for breaching Financial Fair Play rules is upheld, and Norwood says there is growing excitement around Bramall Lane at the prospect of European football.

"There's no getting away from the fact that we've put ourselves in a great position," he said.

"The aim at the start of the season was to stay up. I can't see us going down to be honest! We've put ourselves in a position, we've performed well and given ourselves an opportunity now to make it a great season.

"It would be silly to say we haven't spoken about it. You dream and you get excited, can we be that team to get in there?

"Whoever gets it is going to deserve it because they've been consistent over the 38 games but it is definitely something we're looking at and we're not going to shy away from the face that that's how high we're aiming."

United manager Chris Wilder has challenged his side to "reel in" their top-four rivals, with Chelsea and Tottenham the teams immediately above the Blades in the table.

"Of course people will talk about looking up and I want us to look up, I want us to go and reel in the teams above us," said Wilder.

"I can't go into a team meeting in half an hour and just say 'Let's be careful of staying out the bottom three'."

Wilder says his plans for the remainder of the season have not been altered by City's suspension and has warned his players against taking their "foot off the gas" in the race for European football.

"Nothing changes," said Wilder. "It is an extremely competitive league. We're proud of our position at the moment and we've worked extremely hard to get into that position.

"We've done a lot of things right and we're going to have to do a lot of things right between now and the end of the season.

Sheffield United are just two points off the top four

"We need the bounce of the ball, to stay clear of big injuries, but I've got a really good group of focused boys who have got a huge amount of belief in themselves and their really looking forward to the next game."

United next face Brighton in the Premier League on Saturday and Wilder is expecting a tough match against the Seagulls, who are just three points above the relegation places.

"We have to be careful from a supporters' point of view that they're not looking at the table now and looking at our position and Brighton's position… this is as tough as it gets," said Wilder.

"They've dominated possession in the majority of games against teams that are really established in the Premier League.

"Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, Arsenal, Tottenham, Chelsea - they're coming up, they're obviously going to whet the appetite of our supporters but this should be just as big."