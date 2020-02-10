Sheffield United: Chris Wilder should win manager of the year, says Brian Deane

Chris Wilder has taken Sheffield United from League One to the Premier League

Former Sheffield United striker Brian Deane believes Chris Wilder should be crowned the Premier League's manager of year ahead of Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp.

The blades sit two points adrift of the Premier League's top four following their comeback in the 2-1 victory over relegation-threatened Bournemouth.

Wilder, who took over the club in League One three seasons ago, has guided his side to fifth in their first season back in the top-flight for 12 years.

FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Sheffield United's win against Bournemouth in the Premier League.

"The job that Chris has done is unbelievable, his man-management has been nothing short of fantastic," Deane told Sky Sports News.

"Jurgen Klopp is an amazing manager, but I have to say if you think about the job that Chris has actually done - getting promoted and where the team are challenging - for me there's only one person who can get that award.

"A lot of the players he has now have played in league one. The players have bought into his ideals and he has put Sheffield back on the map."

Captain Billy Sharp equalised for the Blades against Bournemouth on Sunday

Champions League dream 'in Sheffield United's own destiny'

Only leaders Liverpool have conceded fewer goals than Sheffield United who were odds odds-on to be relegated at the start of the season.

With 12 games left, the club could secure the unthinkable - qualification for a major European competition for the first time in the club's 130-year history.

The Blades face Brighton and Norwich at home in their next two games and victory in those could see United overtake Chelsea in fourth.

Sheffield United could secure European football for the first time in their history

"I don't see why not, there's no pressure on them [to achieve Champions League football]," Deane added.

"They have to look up the table rather than behind them. They [Brighton and Norwich] are two winnable games but the players won't take them for granted.

"It is also a situation where the Champions League is in their own destiny as they can make it hard for any of the teams who are following them to really struggle. Chelsea haven't been as consistent as perhaps they could be, it's all there to play for."