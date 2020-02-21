Thommo: Saint or Villain? Sheffield United to handle Pier Pressure?

Phil Thompson makes his Super 6 predictions ahead of the weekend's action. Will you land the £250k?

Thommo is expecting Sheffield United to continue their charge towards a top-four spot, but who else is he backing and what are you tipping in the free-to-play game? There's £250,000 for the taking so get your scores in now!

Sheffield United 2-0 Brighton

How will Chris Wilder's side fare at the weekend?

Sheffield United are one of success stories of the season without a doubt. The performances, the way they play, has been plus plus, tick tick - they have been absolutely incredible. Brighton have been up and down for the majority of the season. They have had some great runs and then some difficult runs, and they are on one of them at the minute.

I cannot see anything other than a Sheffield United win. It does not matter whether they are playing one of the 'big six' sides or a team near the bottom of the table, they still play in the same way, which is bad news for Brighton.

Super stat: Sheffield United to handle Pier Pressure?

A staggering 44 per cent of Super 6 competitors have opted for a 2-0 win in favour of Sheffield United, with 91 per cent of players backing a win for Chris Wilder's side against Brighton. Will you go against the grain, with £250k to be won? Play for free.

Southampton 2-1 Aston Villa

This is a tricky one to call. Southampton have had a fantastic run of results, but they must bounce back after the defeat to Burnley. Southampton need to be careful with this next set of games and this is massive. They can ill afford to lose another game to a team that is in and around them.

Aston Villa are another team that can gain no momentum at the minute - they cannot string results together. Will they be focusing on the Carabao Cup final next week? I am going to go with Southampton to nick it.

Super stat: Saint or Villain?

Over 20 per cent of Super 6 players are predicting a 1-1 draw between Southampton and Aston Villa in Saturday's round. What scoreline will take your fancy, with £250k for the taking? Play for free.

Crystal Palace 1-1 Newcastle

Goodness gracious! Who is rocking the most out of these two? Everybody was glorifying how good Crystal Palace were doing. The fact they were better defensively, Roy Hodgson was working wonders, was he signing a new contract or not? All those positives are draining away by the week, so from being in a great position, they are getting sucked right down into the relegation area.

Newcastle were hit with late goals in the thumping of Arsenal. A 2-0 result would have been a bit better and fairer. After a good mid-season run, they are also in danger. With this I am going to go for a draw. It is two teams that are in good form.

Will Allan Saint-Maximin play his part for Newcastle?

Super stat: Eagles to Prey on Magpies

A hefty 43 per cent of Super 6 entrants are backing a Crystal Palace win as they welcome Newcastle to Selhurst Park in Saturday's round. Although this is the case, 39 per cent are sitting on the fence. Where will you play your cards, with £250k up for grabs? Play for free.

Burnley 2-0 Bournemouth

The Eddie Howe derby! Burnley seem to have got their mojo back. Ashley Barnes is injured, Chris Wood is a concern, but it was a great win at Southampton, who were on a good run of form, so it was very valuable to get the three points. Bournemouth will treat this as a crunch match. They need to stand up and be counted, on what will be a wet and windy day. Will they have the muscle power to compete with Burnley? I do not think so, and Burnley seem to have more of a knack of knowing how to do it currently.

Super stat: Burnley to sink Bournemouth

Just under three quarters of Super 6 entrants are expecting Burnley to make it five unbeaten in the Premier League as they face off with Bournemouth, who sit dangerously above the drop zone. Who will you side with? Play for free.

Leeds 3-0 Reading

I was looking at the Leeds game last week, and Clinton Morrison could not believe how many chances Leeds had and squandered. You always feel that some team is going to get properly turned over at Elland Road. Although Reading are on a decent run themselves, I feel like Leeds need to kick on, and I think this could be the game.

Super stat: Easy does it for Leeds?

Almost 90 per cent of Super 6 competitors are backing Marcelo Bielsa's boys as they face Reading, with 34 per cent of those hoping for a 2-0 home win. Will you go with the flow on this one? Play for free.

Bristol City 2-2 West Brom

West Brom seem to be making life difficult for themselves after the initial romp towards promotion. They allowed Nottingham Forest to score late on, which was damaging. Bristol City were battered '1-0', but you wonder whether they will get back on the winning trail, with the play-offs up for grabs. I am going for another draw here, an entertaining one at that.

Super stat: Boing Boing Baggies...

Only 22 per cent of Super 6 players are opting for the same result as Thommo, while 6.6 per cent are backing the same 2-2 scoreline. The majority (69 per cent) of entrants are expecting West Brom to bounce back. Play for free.