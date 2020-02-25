Chelsea vs Bayern Munich, Napoli vs Barcelona: Phil Thompson's Super 6 selections

Phil Thompson makes his Super 6 predictions ahead of Tuesday's action. Will you land the £250k?

Thommo is expecting goals galore as Chelsea face Bayern Munich, as well as an awkward night for Barcelona, but who else is he backing and what are you tipping in the free-to-play game?

Thommo predicts: Chelsea 2-2 Bayern Munich

After a fantastic result against Tottenham at the weekend, Chelsea will be more than pleased, specifically because their home form has been poor overall. Frank Lampard changed it quite a bit, was that in view of this match? He rested a few, but he has given himself a selection headache. The players who turned up played very well. Marcos Alonso, Ross Barkley and Olivier Giroud must have given him food for thought. It will be an interesting team selection. Bayern Munich had a slow start to the Bundesliga but are coming into their own as of late.

Robert Lewandowski is scoring goals for fun. It is always a tough game no matter how Bayern are playing. They have the European experience. I do expect this to be a tough game for Chelsea, but one of these European nights where their players will be motivated.

Frank Lampard prevailed against Jose Mourinho at Stamford Bridge

Super stat: Revenge to taste sweet?

In the first Champions League meeting between the two since Chelsea triumphed in Munich, 2012, 36 per cent of Super 6 players are predicting a 2-1 win for Bayern, with 73 per cent tipping them for victory.

Thommo predicts: Napoli 2-1 Barcelona

Napoli have had a difficult season. They have had internal struggles, which did end up costing Carlo Ancelotti his job. They are not the team they were. Having said that, Barcelona have been the same, but they will have been glad to get the result at the weekend, hitting five against Eibar. They have had injuries to Luis Suarez and Ousmane Dembele, which will have caused concern. But they are Barcelona, and have Lionel Messi.

But, Napoli can raise their game, as Liverpool know. They have beaten them twice in the last two years. Barcelona are not at their best, so maybe there could be a shock result here.

Super stat: Cool Runnings for Barca?

Only eight per cent of Super 6 players, along with Thommo, are backing Napoli to win the first leg, with just over five per cent hoping for a 2-1 win as well.

Thommo predicts: West Brom 3-2 Preston

You can feel it in the air. West Brom are taking it up a notch yet again. It was a scoreline that you did not expect at Bristol City, but what a win it was for them. Preston came from one down to win at home to Hull. Alex Neil looks to be getting something from each of his players at the minute. This game will be close, but it will be another great result for West Brom.

Can Slaven Bilic guide his West Brom team to another victory?

Super stat: Back the Baggies?

A minute 0.8 per cent of Super 6 competitors are opting for the same 3-2 scoreline as Thommo, yet a hefty 91 per cent are backing the Baggies for victory against play-off hopefuls Preston.

Thommo predicts: Luton 1-3 Brentford

Brentford have been on a great run. It will have been a shock to have gone two goals down, but it may have felt like a win getting a draw out of that. There is too much offensively in Brentford for them not to score, and not to win this game. I fancy this to be a comfortable win for Brentford.

Super stat: Surely not seven?

Brentford hit Luton for seven earlier on this season. Could they do do so again here? A plucky 53 Super 6 players have predicted a 0-7 scoreline.

Thommo predicts: QPR 1-1 Derby

I watched Derby against a Huddersfield side who were on a poor run and I was quite disappointed with them. It is going to be another draw here. QPR can be quite inconsistent but earned a valuable point at promotion chasing Nottingham Forest last time.

Wayne Rooney celebrates his goal for Derby

Super stat: Sit firmly on the fence...

This clash seems to be a tough one to call, with 39 per cent expecting a draw and 42 per cent tipping Derby to return to Pride Park with all three points.

Thommo predicts: Cardiff 2-2 Nottingham Forest

I think this is a tricky one. Cardiff need to get on a consistent run, and this will be a big game for them as Nottingham Forest are doing so well. They will not have enjoyed their 0-0 draw with QPR and will attempt to bounce back. With this being at Cardiff, it is going to cause Forest some problems yet again. They need to start putting some wins together, after haltering since their win against Leeds.

Super stat: Forest to break the duck?

Nottingham Forest have lost their last five matches against Cardiff, failing to record a win in 10 against their opponents in Tuesday's Super 6 round. Only 35 per cent of players think this run will end tonight.