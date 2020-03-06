Premier League match previews: Team news, key stats, predictions

Team news, key stats and predictions as the Premier League returns, with Manchester United vs Manchester City and Chelsea vs Everton live on Sky Sports this weekend.

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker will miss the visit of Bournemouth after being ruled out with a hip injury which also sees him miss next week's Champions League tie with Atletico Madrid.

Adrian will deputise for the Brazilian, as he did for 11 matches at the start of the season, with 36-year-old Andy Lonergan on the bench as third-choice keeper Caoimhin Kelleher is also injured.

Captain Jordan Henderson will miss his fourth game with a hamstring injury but could be fit for Wednesday's tie against Atletico, but fellow midfielder Naby Keita is back in contention after recovering from a hip problem.

3:23 Jurgen Klopp says Liverpool will be without goalkeeper Alisson for Wednesday's Champions League last-16 second leg against Atletico Madrid Jurgen Klopp says Liverpool will be without goalkeeper Alisson for Wednesday's Champions League last-16 second leg against Atletico Madrid

Bournemouth could have Lloyd Kelly available again after the defender, who has been troubled by ankle and thigh problems, returned to full training.

On-loan midfielder Harry Wilson will not be eligible to face his parent club under Premier League regulations.

Wales international David Brooks (ankle), forward Arnaut Danjuma (foot) and defenders Chris Mepham and Charlie Daniels (both knee) all continue their own recovery.

Stat of the match: Liverpool have won their last five Premier League matches against Bournemouth by an aggregate score of 17-0.

Charlie's prediction: 3-0 (13/2 with Sky Bet)

2:53 FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Watford's win over Liverpool in the Premier League FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Watford's win over Liverpool in the Premier League

Arsenal will be without Lucas Torreira for the visit of West Ham. The midfielder suffered a fractured ankle in the FA Cup win over Portsmouth last time out and will be sidelined for some time.

Kieran Tierney (shoulder) is back in contention but Sead Kolasinac (shoulder) is absent, as are Cedric Soares and Calum Chambers (both knee).

Tomas Soucek has made a rapid recovery from injury to be fit for West Ham. The Czech midfielder suffered a hip injury against Liverpool a fortnight ago but is already back in contention.

Andriy Yarmolenko is back in training but not ready to return, while Ryan Fredericks and Jack Wilshere are still sidelined.

2:49 FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from West Ham's win over Southampton in the Premier League FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from West Ham's win over Southampton in the Premier League

Stat of the match: West Ham manager David Moyes hasn't won any of his 15 away Premier League games against Arsenal (D4 L11). No manager in Premier League history has ever managed more away games against an opponent without winning - the others with 15 and no wins are Moyes himself against Chelsea and Harry Redknapp against Manchester United.

Charlie's prediction: 3-1 (11/1 with Sky Bet)

Roy Hodgson has a number of players back, including Mamadou Sakho, as Crystal Palace host Watford. The defender played 90 minutes for the U23s on Monday and is likely to feature in the matchday squad, while Jeffrey Schlupp has an outside chance of being included.

The Eagles manager will be without Cenk Tosun, with the Everton loanee expected to undergo knee surgery next week, and James Tomkins, who could return next week.

2:54 FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Crystal Palace's win over Brighton in the Premier League FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Crystal Palace's win over Brighton in the Premier League

Watford are expected to be without Daryl Janmaat and Gerard Deulofeu for the game at Selhurst Park. Janmaat has not recovered in time for the game against Palace, and has not played since November 8.

Deulofeu was carried off on a stretcher during Watford's 3-0 win over Liverpool and Nigel Pearson admitted he did not know when the Spaniard would return.

Stat of the match: None of the four Premier League meetings between Watford and Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park have ended as a draw, with both teams winning two games apiece.

Charlie's prediction: 1-2 (10/1 with Sky Bet)

Defender Enda Stevens will be back in the Sheffield United squad when they resume Premier League action against bottom club Norwich. The left-back missed the FA Cup fifth-round win at Reading in midweek with a tight calf, but is expected to be restored to the starting line-up by Blades boss Chris Wilder.

John Fleck was also absent at the Madejski Stadium but the midfielder is also likely to face the Canaries.

Norwich could have defender Christoph Zimmermann in contention again following a hamstring problem.

Forward Teemu Pukki and midfielder Alex Tettey, both left on the bench for the midweek FA Cup penalty shoot-out victory at Tottenham, have recovered from illness and Emi Buendia should be fit following cramp.

Swiss centre-back Timm Klose is stepping up his recovery from a long-term knee injury while on-loan Schalke goalkeeper Ralf Fahrmann has been allowed to talk to other clubs as the German seeks regular football. Winger Onel Hernandez (knee) and full-back Sam Byram (hamstring) remain sidelined.

2:59 FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Norwich's win over Leicester in the Premier League FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Norwich's win over Leicester in the Premier League

Stat of the match: Sheffield United keeper Dean Henderson has kept nine clean sheets in his 26 Premier League games this season. If he keeps Norwich at bay in this match, he'll be the 11th keeper to reach double figures under the age of 23, and the fourth English keeper to do so after Joe Hart, Scott Carson and Jack Butland.

Charlie's prediction: 2-1 (15/2 with Sky Bet)

Southampton will have winger Moussa Djenepo available again for the clash with Newcastle. The Mali international missed the defeat at West Ham after being given compassionate leave after the death of his mother.

Striker Danny Ings is in contention to return to the starting line-up, but Stuart Armstrong is out following a concussion. Will Smallbone is laid low by illness and winger Nathan Redmond (hip) remains sidelined.

Newcastle head coach Steve Bruce will make a late check on full-back Javier Manquillo after he complained of soreness following two starts since his return from a hamstring injury. Manquillo played the full 90 minutes against Burnley last Saturday and then in the FA Cup fifth-round victory at West Brom in midweek having been out since New Year's Day.

Bruce left out Martin Dubravka, Federico Fernandez, Jonjo Shelvey, Isaac Hayden and Dwight Gayle at the Hawthorns, who will all hope to return, while defenders Ciaran Clark (ankle ligaments), Paul Dummett (hamstring), Jetro Willems (knee ligaments) and Emil Krafth (ankle) and striker Andy Carroll (hamstring) are still out.

2:23 FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Newcastle's draw with Burnley in the Premier League FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Newcastle's draw with Burnley in the Premier League

Stat of the match: Newcastle have won their last two Premier League games against Southampton - the Magpies have never beaten Saints in three consecutive league games in their history.

Charlie's prediction: 1-1 (6/1 with Sky Bet)

Jonny remains out for Wolves ahead of the visit of Brighton. The wing-back is sidelined after suffering an ankle injury against Norwich last month.

Midfielder Morgan Gibbs-White will also miss out after suffering his own ankle injury playing for the U23s but it is not thought to be serious.

Brighton boss Graham Potter reported no fresh selection concerns following last weekend's home defeat by rivals Crystal Palace.

Midfielder Alexis Mac Allister is now training with the first-team squad again following his recall from a loan spell at Boca Juniors in Argentina.

Colombian Jose Izquierdo remains unavailable as he continues to recovery from a knee problem.

Stat of the match: Wolves have never beaten Brighton in a top-flight match, drawing two and losing seven of their nine previous meetings.

Charlie's prediction: 2-0 (6/1 with Sky Bet)

Burnley will once again be without injured trio Ashley Barnes, Matt Lowton and Johann Berg Gudmundsson for the visit of Tottenham.

Barnes is back in training with the rest of the first team following a hernia operation that has sidelined him since New Year's Day, but the striker is not yet ready to return this weekend.

Full-back Lowton remains out with a knee problem while winger Gudmundsson continues to be frustrated by a calf niggle.

Jose Mourinho expects Hugo Lloris to be back in the Tottenham goal. The France captain has missed the last two games with a groin injury but returned to training on Friday.

Moussa Sissoko (knee), Harry Kane (hamstring) and Heung-Min Son (arm) are still out.

2:58 FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Wolves' win over Tottenham in the Premier League FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Wolves' win over Tottenham in the Premier League

Stat of the match: Tottenham have lost their last two Premier League matches, conceding 2+ goals in each defeat - they last suffered three consecutive losses back in November 2012 under Andre Villas-Boas.

Stat of the match: Tottenham have lost their last two Premier League matches, conceding 2+ goals in each defeat - they last suffered three consecutive losses back in November 2012 under Andre Villas-Boas.

Charlie's prediction: 2-1 (9/1 with Sky Bet)

Charlie's prediction: 2-1 (9/1 with Sky Bet)

Chelsea could be without nine frontline stars when they face Everton at Stamford Bridge.

Callum Hudson-Odoi has suffered a recurrence of a hamstring injury, with Mateo Kovacic sidelined due to an Achilles problem and Willian a doubt for a similar issue.

Jorginho starts a two-match league suspension, with N'Golo Kante (adductor) and Tammy Abraham (ankle) out, and Andreas Christensen (knock), Christian Pulisic (adductor), Ruben Loftus-Cheek (Achilles) all doubts.

2:59 FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Bournemouth's draw with Chelsea in the Premier League FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Bournemouth's draw with Chelsea in the Premier League

Everton will be without full-back Seamus Coleman. Manager Carlo Ancelotti said the right-back would miss at least the next two matches with the thigh problem that forced him off against Manchester United last weekend.

Lucas Digne has recovered from a calf problem but Cenk Tosun has joined Morgan Schneiderlin (also knee) and Jean-Philippe Gbamin (thigh) as a long-term absentee.

Stat of the match: Since Carlo Ancelotti's first game in charge of Everton on Boxing Day, only Liverpool (30) and Manchester City (19) have won more Premier League points than the Toffees (18). Indeed, Everton have scored in all 10 of their league games under the Italian - the current longest scoring run in the division.

Stat of the match: Since Carlo Ancelotti's first game in charge of Everton on Boxing Day, only Liverpool (30) and Manchester City (19) have won more Premier League points than the Toffees (18). Indeed, Everton have scored in all 10 of their league games under the Italian - the current longest scoring run in the division.

Charlie's prediction: CHARLIE PREDICTS: 1-1 (6/1 with Sky Bet)

Charlie's prediction: CHARLIE PREDICTS: 1-1 (6/1 with Sky Bet)

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says centre-back Harry Maguire is "touch and go" to face Manchester City on Sunday. The United skipper missed Thursday's FA Cup win at Derby after rolling his ankle in training on the eve of the game and will be assessed ahead of the match.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Daniel James have not trained this week with knocks so will also need checking over. Marcus Rashford (back) and Paul Pogba (ankle) remain out.

2:55 FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Everton's draw with Manchester United in the Premier League FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Everton's draw with Manchester United in the Premier League

Kevin De Bruyne is doubtful for Manchester City after falling awkwardly on his shoulder in the latter stages of the Carabao Cup final last weekend and will be assessed.

Winger Leroy Sane continues to make progress in his recovery from the knee injury that has sidelined him since August but the trip to Old Trafford comes too soon for the German.

Defender Aymeric Laporte is still missing with a hamstring problem. Ederson will return in goal after sitting out the past two domestic cup games.

2:21 Highlights of the Carabao Cup Final between Aston Villa and Manchester City Highlights of the Carabao Cup Final between Aston Villa and Manchester City

Stat of the match: The away side has won six of the last seven matches between Manchester United and Manchester City in all competitions, with the exception a 3-1 home win for Manchester City in November 2018.

Stat of the match: The away side has won six of the last seven matches between Manchester United and Manchester City in all competitions, with the exception a 3-1 home win for Manchester City in November 2018.

Charlie's prediction: 1-3 (11/1 with Sky Bet)

Charlie's prediction: 1-3 (11/1 with Sky Bet)

Jamie Vardy is expected to return to the Leicester squad for the clash with Aston Villa. The striker, who has scored 17 Premier League goals this season, has missed the last two matches with a calf injury but Foxes boss Brendan Rodgers is optimistic he will have his talisman back in contention.

While Vardy's return will come as an undoubted boost, Leicester may be dealt a blow by the absence of left-back Ben Chilwell as he is nursing a hamstring problem.

1:40 Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers hopes Jamie Vardy will be available to face Aston Villa on Monday Night Football Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers hopes Jamie Vardy will be available to face Aston Villa on Monday Night Football

Villa's John McGinn is nearing a comeback from his fractured ankle which has sidelined him for three months. The midfielder could be available to face Chelsea next weekend but will not feature at the King Power Stadium.

Boss Dean Smith has no other fitness concerns and could recall Pepe Reina after he was a substitute in the 2-1 Carabao Cup final defeat to Manchester City on Sunday.

Stat of the match: Aston Villa are without a win in nine Premier League away games played on Monday (D2 L7), since a 3-1 victory at Liverpool in August 2009 under Martin O'Neill.

Stat of the match: Aston Villa are without a win in nine Premier League away games played on Monday (D2 L7), since a 3-1 victory at Liverpool in August 2009 under Martin O'Neill.

Charlie's prediction: 2-1 (15/2 with Sky Bet)

Charlie's prediction: 2-1 (15/2 with Sky Bet)