League Two highlights and round-up: Crewe leapfrog Swindon at top

Crewe took over top spot in League Two thanks to a victory over Stevenage combined with Swindon's defeat by Forest Green.

Bottom side Stevenage had lost seven straight league matches, and that became eight, with Chris Porter's 15th-minute effort and second-half goals from Charlie Kirk and Ryan Wintle earning Crewe a 3-1 win.

Charlie Carter's 90th-minute effort for Stevenage was little consolation.

Alex lead Swindon on goal difference after the Robins were surprisingly beaten 2-0 at home.

Matt Stevens gave Rovers a fifth-minute lead, and the advantage was doubled by Ebou Adams with 50 minutes gone.

Plymouth are just one point adrift of the leading duo, and they took the three points against troubled Macclesfield thanks to a goal from Ryan Hardie and two from George Cooper in a 3-0 victory.

Fourth-placed Exeter's poor run continued as they came unstuck at Walsall. Elijah Adebayo scoring twice late on in a 3-1 victory after Ryan Bowman had cancelled out Rory Holden's early opener for the hosts.

There were no goals at Whaddon Road, where fifth-placed Cheltenham and play-chasing Port Vale cancelled each other out.

Colchester leapt into the play-off places with a comprehensive 3-0 victory over Carlisle.

All the goals came in 19 minutes either side of half-time, with Kwame Poku's double sandwiching a Luke Norris effort.

Northampton slipped to seventh after a 2-1 defeat by Mansfield. The Cobblers were reduced to 10 men after just 10 minutes when Sam Hoskins was sent off, and Danny Rose scored the resulting penalty.

Willem Tomlinson made the points secure with Mansfield's second in the 74th minute, although Harry Smith did get on the scoresheet for the hosts with the final act of the game.

Grimsby beat Scunthorpe in the league for the first time since 1990, with headers from Charles Vernam and Luke Waterfall in the second half earning then a 2-0 success.

Scunthorpe's afternoon got worse in the 81st minute when substitute Levi Sutton was sent off for a late lunge on Elliott Whitehouse only four minutes after coming on.

Ashley Hunter made it four goals in his last three games with both in Salford's 2-0 success against Bradford, while Ricky German scored his first goal for Crawley in a 3-0 win over Oldham.

The German's strike came in the 36th minute, Ashley Nadesan doubled the advantage with 20 minutes left and Beryly Lubala added the third from the penalty spot.

Dale Gorman scored the only goal midway through the second half of Newport's 1-0 victory over struggling Morecambe and Leyton Orient defeated Cambridge 2-1.

First-half goals from Jordan Maguire-Drew and Danny Johnson put Orient in control and, although Paul Mullin pulled one back with more than 25 minutes left, Cambridge could not find an equaliser.