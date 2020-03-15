Coronavirus: Gremio take to pitch in face masks in protest over having to play

Gremio players walk out of tunnel for their match against Sao Luiz wearing face masks

Players from Brazilian club Gremio took to the field wearing masks on Sunday in protest at having to play a match during the coronavirus pandemic.

The players, led by manager Renato Portaluppi, walked out of the tunnel to play Sao Luiz and lined up before the game wearing white masks over their faces.

"This protest by the players to take the field wearing masks makes implicit our support for the championship to be halted," Paulo Luz, Gremio's director of football, said. "Life must take precedence."

No spectators were allowed into the Gremio arena for the Gaucho state championship match.

Manager Renato Portaluppi and Gremio substitutes wear face masks on the bench

The protest comes as players and clubs across South America are starting to complain at decisions by footballing authorities to order games to be played, but behind closed doors.

Flamengo coach Jorge Jesus appealed for football to be halted, saying players needed to be protected because "they are not super human".

In Argentina, River Plate refused to play their Superliga cup tie against Atletico Tucuman on Saturday. The Buenos Aires club closed their stadium, leaving match officials and Atletico outside the ground.

