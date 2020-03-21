Coronavirus: Republic of Ireland internationals donate €25k to League of Ireland fund

0:50 Republic of Ireland internationals James McClean, Seamus Coleman, Enda Stevens and Kevin Long have donated to an emergency League of Ireland fund to help during the coronavirus pandemic Republic of Ireland internationals James McClean, Seamus Coleman, Enda Stevens and Kevin Long have donated to an emergency League of Ireland fund to help during the coronavirus pandemic

A group of Republic of Ireland internationals have donated 25,000 euros to an emergency fund to support League of Ireland players.

James McClean, Seamus Coleman, Enda Stevens and Kevin Long have each contributed to the fund as the League of Ireland continues to be impacted by the spread of coronavirus.

McClean made 79 appearances for League of Ireland side Derry City, scoring 16 goals, before sealing a move to Sunderland in 2011.

The 30-year-old said that the gesture is the least he and his Irish teammates could do, as the league was crucial in progressing their careers.

McClean said: "Because of the crisis, [the clubs] aren't able to get people through the gates and in the League of Ireland that goes a long way to pay wages.

"We got in touch and said it'd be nice if we could help in some way and from then it was a no-brainer.

"It's where I came through, it's where I started football - its where I got my education. The League of Ireland is something that I hold dearly.

"Being able to be in a position where I can give something back - I was more than happy to do that."