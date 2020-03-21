Steven Bergwijn: Tottenham forward inching closer to recovery from ankle injury

Steven Bergwijn scored on his Tottenham debut in the win over Manchester City

Tottenham forward Steven Bergwijn says he is making progress in his bid to recover from an ankle injury, and has vowed to come back stronger.

Bergwijn had impressed following his January switch from PSV Eindhoven and provided one of the highlights of the Premier League season when he scored a tremendous volley on debut in Spurs' victory over reigning champions Manchester City.

But the Netherlands international's instant impact was curtailed by an ankle ligament injury sustained in Tottenham's 1-1 draw at Burnley earlier this month.

"At the moment I got the kick (at Burnley), I thought it was serious. I was in so much pain and that night, I couldn't sleep," Bergwijn told Tottenham's official website.

"I'm making progress. I can walk now, so that's good news. It was bad, but we're making progress and I'll come back stronger."

1:08 Graeme Souness praised Bergwijn's technique in scoring the opening goal for Spurs against Man City Graeme Souness praised Bergwijn's technique in scoring the opening goal for Spurs against Man City

The English game will not return until April 30 "at the earliest" due to the coronavirus pandemic and Bergwijn says the spread of the virus has given everyone a sense of perspective on life.

"It's a difficult time for everyone," he added. "I see now in Holland it's crazy, how people have to stay at home. I don't know... difficult times.

"We have to stay together in this difficult time, but it's not only about us, now it's about families and the people outside (the club).

"It's not about football anymore. It's about your health and that's (most) important."