FA under pressure from non-League clubs after decision to expunge season

Non-League clubs are unhappy with the decision to render the season null and void

More than 60 non-League clubs have sent a joint letter to the FA expressing "profound concern and displeasure" over the decision to null and void the 2019/20 season.

English football's governing body made the announcement on Thursday despite the continued intentions to fulfil fixtures in the Premier League, EFL and National League amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Representatives from a range of clubs below steps three and six of the non-League system including Worthing, Maldon & Tiptree and South Shields teamed up with their counterparts from women's non-League clubs and contacted the FA on Monday afternoon.

"Our concern is grounded primarily in the needless and inexplicable haste exercised in reaching the decision, coupled with a total lack of substantive dialogue or consultation with affected clubs," the letter read.

📰 A joint letter signed by more than 60 clubs across the country has today been sent to the @FA questioning the decision to void the season at steps three to six of non-league, and at various levels of the women's game.



Please read the letter here. pic.twitter.com/7pfoIw0N0x — South Shields FC (@SouthShieldsFC) March 30, 2020

"The decision also disregards the millions of pounds invested and countless hours expended collectively by clubs, and so has critical financial implications.

"In writing this joint letter, we recognise that the decision to expunge results for the 2019/20 season still pends official ratification from the FA Council.

"However, we believe it is unacceptable that such a decision has been handed down to us in this manner. We urgently seek constructive dialogue with the FA with the aim to have the decision re-considered."

The decision angered a few clubs including Northern Premier Division runaway leaders South Shields, who threatened legal action against the FA.

Combined Counties Division One side Jersey Bulls also face the same fate as they are set to be denied promotion despite having won all 27 of their league encounters this season.

Dorking Wanderers chairman and manager Marc White also called out the FA for their "disjointed" approach - but hopes the governing body can look at "some retrospective common sense" and co-ordinate an aligned end to the season for all leagues.

The Premier League and Football League have declared football will resume only when it will be safe to do so and not until April 30 "at the earliest" but warned some "difficult decisions" will need to be taken.