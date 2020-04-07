FA chairman Greg Clarke warns clubs and leagues could be lost due to coronavirus pandemic financial pain

FA chairman Greg Clarke says we must have a plan to ensure that English football is not decimated

FA chairman Greg Clarke says football players, club owners and fans must all share the financial pain of coronavirus and warns that clubs and leagues could be lost.

Clarke has also admitted it may not be possible to finish the 2019/20 season, although completing the campaign remains the aim of the FA in order to resolve promotion, relegation and title winners on merit.

In a statement on Tuesday, Clarke said: Football faces economic challenges beyond the wildest imagination of those who run it. The pandemic will be followed by its economic consequences and all business sectors will suffer.

"We face the danger of losing clubs and leagues as finances collapse. Many communities could lose the clubs at their heart with little chance of resurrection.

"In the face of this unprecedented adversity, all the stakeholders within the game from players, fans, clubs, owners and administrators need to step up and share the pain to keep the game alive.

"Everyone should understand that the Premier League clubs are not immune from the impact of this and whilst they are impacted to different degrees depending on their cost base, the potential overall financial impact is huge.

"We must have a plan to ensure that English football is not decimated should this season be lost and next season blighted. We hope we do not need this plan as we are all determined to finish the professional football season, however we would be fools not to develop such a contingency plan. Those that lost their clubs because English football did not rise to the challenge would rightly judge us harshly.

"Time is pressing as football burns through its cash reserves with no sign yet of a resumption of the game. Pointing fingers serves no purpose.

"It is time for the stakeholders to agree common cause to save our game. Contribute. Football is a team game and now is the time for teamwork.

"The FA looks forward to working with all football stakeholders to safeguard the future of our game."

