Coronavirus: Wales captain Sophie Ingle's open letter on how keeping in touch can help during lockdown

Wales Women captain Sophie Ingle has written an open letter to fans during the coronavirus crisis

Wales Women captain Sophie Ingle writes about how loved ones, friends and family can help us all during the coronavirus pandemic.

This time last month we were meeting up for an international camp in north Wales. A few weeks on from the match against Estonia and the world looks a completely different place.

Right now, people across Wales and the rest of the United Kingdom are going through one of the biggest challenges this generation has faced. However, we are in this together.

The shining light during the last few weeks has undoubtedly been the NHS workers, the teachers, the supermarket workers, other key workers and the thousands of volunteers that have kept everything afloat. We all owe these people the diolch they deserve and it's vitally important that we continue to help and support these heroes in the weeks and months to come.

"We all need to keep in touch with each other and keep positive; whether it's through phone calls, video calls or many of the fun virtual activities that we may not have known about this time last month. " Sophie Ingle's open letter on the coronavirus crisis

The least we can do to help these workers is to follow the NHS's instructions; stay at home, stick to the social distancing guidelines and help save lives. There is a Welsh saying of 'gwnewch y pethau bychain' (do the little things) which is now more important than ever.

It's important during this time that no one feels alone or struggles in silence. We all need to keep in touch with each other and keep positive; whether it's through phone calls, video calls or many of the fun virtual activities that we may not have known about this time last month. Growing up in Barry I have seen first-hand the impact a local community can have on people's lives and I'm sure those communities will help each other now more than ever.

I have been fortunate enough to have many happy memories on the football pitch. I have shared those moments with team-mates, family, friends and the fans who have been our 12th player so many times. Sport has rightly taken a back seat at the moment, but those good times will return. Our April matches may be postponed but as a squad, we're working hard individually to make sure we are ready to proudly represent Cymru and bring a smile to everyone's faces again when the time is right.

We will all have good and bad days during the weeks and months ahead. It's important that we support each other and remember that together, we are stronger.