FIFA president Gianni Infantino vows to make funds available amid coronavirus shutdown

Gianni Infantino says FIFA must help mitigate the financial impact of the coronavirus shutdown on football.

FIFA president Gianni Infantino has promised to make money available from the world governing body’s reserve funds as football faces significant financial impact due to the coronavirus shutdown.

With leagues around the world suspended and major tournaments including Euro 2020 postponed, individuals and organisations at every level of the game are counting the cost of the pandemic.

Infantino believes FIFA must now look at the best way it can help mitigate the impact.

Infantino said: "FIFA enjoys a good reputation on the financial markets. This has helped us consolidate a solid foundation with large reserves.

"But our reserves are not FIFA's money - it is football's money. So when football is in need, we must think what we can do to help. It is our responsibility and our duty."

Infantino said a consultation process has already begun to assess the financial impact across football with a view to creating a fund with an independent governance structure.

Infantino said: "You have to know that we will be there and we will find solutions together.

"You will never be alone. The world will know where the money goes and, equally important, why the money goes there."

FIFA also said "flexibility and common sense must prevail" when it comes to redrawing football's calendar in relation not only to domestic leagues and international football, but also players' contracts and transfer windows.

Infantino added: "I am convinced football will play a key role to bring people back together when it's safe to play again and be with our friends and families in large groups.

"Let's prepare for that moment. FIFA is with you in these difficult times, and together, we will win."