Super 6: Choose the Greatest Premier League Squad

Who will make it into 'The Greatest Squad'?

The Super 6 team will be running a daily poll on Twitter to determine who was the best Premier League player to wear each shirt number from 1-18 and they need your help!

This will start at 3pm on Friday (April 17) on the @Super6 Twitter feed where your votes will guarantee which players are elected into 'The Greatest Squad'.

Each vote will go live at 3pm and finish at 10am the following day. The winner will be the player who has received the most votes and Super 6 will then lock them into the squad.

From Steven Gerrard against Frank Lampard, to Eric Cantona against David Beckham, wrack your brains and prioritise your footballing opinions to make sure only the best players enter the Super 6 'Greatest Squad'.

To get involved, find Super 6 on Twitter using the following link here and keep your eyes peeled for #TheGreatestSquad to have your say!