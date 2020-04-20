Charlton Athletic takeover by East Street Investments under investigation by EFL

Charlton's future is back in question after EFL launches investigation into takeover

The EFL has launched an investigation into potential misconduct with regards to the takeover of Charlton Athletic by East Street Investments, throwing the club's ownership into further doubt.

The consortium paid Roland Duchatelet £1 to buy the club in January, with an agreement to pay a further £50m this summer to purchase remaining assets including the stadium and training ground.

But majority shareholder Tahnoon Nimer has still yet to satisfy EFL requests for proof and source of funding.

He is now being investigated, along with former executive chairman Matt Southall and Jonathan Heller, who were both removed from the Charlton board last month after a bitter civil war for control of the Championship club.

All parties have been asked to provide any information relating to the takeover and in particular the timeline of events regarding the transfer of shares and roles taken in the running of the club.

They have until Wednesday to respond.

The EFL has given Sky Sports News the following brief statement: "The EFL has commenced formal investigations to ascertain whether breaches of EFL Regulations and/or other misconduct occurred in relation to the takeover of Charlton Athletic in January 2020.

"The League has the right to investigate any Club, Official or Player for any suspected or alleged breaches of its Regulations, under EFL Regulation 83.

"The EFL will be making no further comment at this time."