Coronavirus: UEFA targets August deadline for domestic competitions

UEFA hopes domestic European competitions can be completed by the end of August

UEFA still hopes domestic competitions can be completed by the end of August, ahead of a meeting with all 55 associations on Tuesday.

Europe's top football officials will hold further talks about the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, as players in some countries, including Germany, resume training with tight restrictions.

A working group, which assesses the fixture calendar, hopes to present its recommendations to associations by mid May at the latest.

UEFA's executive committee will meet on Thursday and are expected to discuss leagues that want to end their season early.

Cancelling leagues without UEFA's approval could see clubs prevented from qualifying for the Champions League and Europa League, as they are determined by final positions in domestic standings.

Earlier this month, European leagues were urged not to "abandon" their seasons, after administrators revealed they were working towards plans to resume games from July.

UEFA, the European Club Association (ECA) and European Leagues (EL) called on member associations to "walk united" as they tackle growing issues from the global spread of coronavirus.

UEFA is also considering proposals which would see the Champions League final being played three months later than scheduled at the end of August.

The Champions League final was due to take place at the Ataturk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul on May 30.

Under one of the new proposals, which UEFA will discuss, the final would be moved to August 29 at the same venue.

The Europa League final which was due to be played in Gdansk on May 27 could now be played on August 26.