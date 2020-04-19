Watford close to agreeing player wage deferrals

Talks are continuing but no deal has yet been finalised

Watford are close to reaching an agreement with their players over a wage deferral to help the club’s financial situation during the coronavirus pandemic.

Talks are continuing but no deal has yet been finalised.

Nigel Pearson's squad are willing to forgo a portion of the wages on top of the contributions being made to the #PlayersTogether initiative, which was launched earlier this month by Premier League players to raise funds for NHS charities.

The players could defer at least 30 per cent or more of their wages.

Watford's players would follow those of Premier League rivals West Ham and Southampton in agreeing to a wage deferral during the pandemic.

West Ham players will defer a percentage of their salaries to help the club during the coronavirus crisis, while manager David Moyes and vice-chairman Karren Brady will take a 30 per cent pay cut.

Southampton's players, manager Ralph Hasenhuttl and his coaching staff have agreed to defer part of their salaries for the months of April, May and June "to help protect the future of the club, the staff that work within it and the community we serve".

Earlier this week, the English Football League (EFL) and the Professional Footballers' Association (PFA) recommended a 25 per cent wage deferral for April for League One and League Two players earning more than £2,500 a month, as they attempt to help clubs mitigate the cost of the coronavirus pandemic.

Earlier this week, the English Football League (EFL) and the Professional Footballers' Association (PFA) recommended a 25 per cent wage deferral for April for League One and League Two players earning more than £2,500 a month, as they attempt to help clubs mitigate the cost of the coronavirus pandemic.

The EFL also governs the Championship, but said that second-tier clubs would be left to continue wage negotiations at a "local level, while making financial information available to support their position".

The PFA has also met with Premier League officials to discuss the possibility of a collective agreement on wage deferrals covering all clubs but as yet no agreement has been reached.