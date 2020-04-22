Phil Neville likely to step down as England Women head coach

Phil Neville is likely to stand down from his role as England Women head coach on Thursday.

Neville's future is set to be announced on April 23 once the dates for the delayed Women's European Championships are decided. The tournament is taking place in 2022 instead of next year and the schedule is due to be decided by UEFA on Thursday.

Neville's existing contract was due to expire in the summer of 2021 after the now-delayed Euros.

Neville lead England Women to the semi-finals of the 2019 World Cup in France

The FA is keen to have a coach in place to be in charge of the revised Euros in 2022 and Women's World Cup in 2023.

Neville became Lionesses head coach in January 2018, leading the side to the SheBelievesCup title in 2019 and a fourth-place finish at the World Cup later that summer.

But a run of seven defeats in their last 11 games has raised question marks about his future.

Neville defended the performance of his side after suffering defeats to USA and Spain in defence of their SheBelievesCup title earlier this year.