ePL Invitational: Todd Cantwell crushed by Lys Mousset, Diogo Jota lays down marker

ePL Invitational - Footballers put their FIFA20 skills to the test

Pre-tournament favourite Todd Cantwell crashed out of the ePL Invitational to surprise package Lys Mousset while Diogo Jota and Neal Maupay booked their spots in the last eight.

On the third day of the tournament, which provides the unique opportunity to see Premier League players put their FIFA 20 skills to the test against one another on the big stage, the final four players booked their spots in the quarter-finals to complete the line-up ahead of Friday.

Wolves (Diogo Jota) 8-2 Leicester (Wilfred Ndidi)

Jota's experience playing the game was clear to see from the early stages. After scoring with his first attack, perhaps complacency did creep in as Ndidi pulled level against the run of play. However, that awoke the beast and Jota was unstoppable, scoring four goals with 'Diogo Jota' on the game to rack up a convincing victory.

"He's really good," said Ndidi afterwards. "He can win this tournament. I'm not up to that standard."

Norwich City (Todd Cantwell) 2-6 Sheffield United (Lys Mousset)

Never underestimate Sheffield United. Mousset was a 50/1 outsider to win the tournament coming into this with Cantwell the 11/4 favourite but the odds went out of the window with a dominant showing from the Blades man. Both players looked very handy, but it was Mousset that took his chances at a key time at 2-2 and romped away in the closing stages with the Norwich player becoming very frustrated. It looked as though a 'FIFA rage quit' was near but Cantwell resisted the urge.

He said at full-time: "I've played a few games today and lost both, so I'm not in good form. I hate playing with 85's and not with my ultimate team but it's the same for both players. So well played to Lys."

Mousset now meets Jota in Friday's quarter-final.

Brighton (Neal Maupay) 4-2 Bournemouth (Philip Billing)

In a battle of two very skilled FIFA20 operators, the Brighton man edged through but there was little in it during an intense encounter. The game looked set to go to 'Golden Goal' with 10 minutes remaining but Maupay's patient passing game worked the oracle to score two late goals from Glenn Murray, who has scored eight of Maupay 10 goals in the tournament so far.

Billing thinks Maupay has a big chance to win the whole tournament now, saying: "If he continues like that he'll win the whole thing. He's good defensively and good in attack."

Arsenal (Josh Franceschi) 1-3 Burnley (Dwight McNeil)

The Burnley winger booked his place in the last eight and a date with Maupay after a shrewd tactical performance. The game was finely poised at 1-1 with McNeil's patient style not seeing many early rewards against the You Me At Six singer's defensive block. However, a crucial mistake from the Arsenal representative - trying to play out from the back when it wasn't on - let McNeil in and he saw out the game comfortably, showcasing a very astute keep-ball tactic.

How does the draw look?

What did we learn?

Sky Bet odds compiler and FIFA20 freak Robert Carr writes:

There's nowhere else for us to start than with the biggest tournament upset so far, as Mousset belied match odds of 11/2 to dispatch our outright favourite Cantwell 6-2.

Mousset was happy to fly under the radar before the game, describing himself as "not bad" - but he now finds himself 6/1 to win the whole thing from this morning's price of 50/1.

He meets Jota on Friday, who brushed aside Ndidi in handsome fashion, with the 8-2 scoreline not flattering the Portuguese forward as he lived up to his own hype with controller in hand.

But it's Maupay who is well-supported and looking very solid at the head of the market at odds of 15/8. He controlled possession impressively in grinding down Billing 4-2, who was himself touted as a live chance to win the competition. A mouth-watering semi-final clash between him and Jota, who is now second favourite at 100/30, looks to be in pipeline should the odds be landed in Friday's quarter-finals.

Friday's action: Quarter-finals begin!

Friday April 24

Trent Alexander-Arnold vs Christian Atsu

Raheem Sterling vs Andre Gomes

Lys Mousset vs Diogo Jota

Neal Maupay vs Dwight McNeil

Fans can watch all the action throughout the week on the Premier League website, app, YouTube, Facebook and Twitter channels; Sky Sports YouTube and Twitch channels as well on the Football Daily YouTube channel. Wednesday's action kicks off at 12pm.

Sky's coverage will be hosted by Saturday Social's Adam Smith and Joe Thomlinson who will be joined by influencer Harry Pinero.