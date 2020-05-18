Premier League returns to training: Club-by-club update

Arsenal

Arsenal were the first Premier League club to welcome back members of their first-team squad when they resumed individual training on April 27 at their London Colney training ground.

The club are yet to comment on their plans for the return of 'small group' training.

Aston Villa

Aston Villa shut down their training ground at the end of March and the players have subsequently been carrying out individual training programmes.

Ahmed Elmohamady revealed exclusively to Sky Sports how the players have been working hard during the lockdown. "The club have given us a training programme, I've been running and training every day, working hard," he said.

Bournemouth

Bournemouth are yet to give any details of their plans for 'phase one' of the return to training.

But manager Eddie Howe revealed to Sky Sports last month that he and his coaching staff have been in regular contact with the players via Whatsapp and telephone calls and said his players were starting to "ramp back up" the intensity of the training programmes ahead of the possible resumption of the season in June.

Brighton

Brighton took tentative steps towards a return to training with the reopening of their Lancing training complex at the end of April.

Members of the first-team squad were allowed access to the training facilities for individual sessions. Staggered arrival slots had to be booked in advance, but players - asked to arrive and leave in training kit - were able to carry out basic training, including running, stretching and core work.

Burnley

The Burnley squad last trained together on March 17, but the club have announced they expect their first-team squad to resume training "later this week".

According to the club, the players will arrive independently at Burnley's Barnfield Training Centre and park "in socially distanced parking bays and working in small groups of five players for no more than 75 minutes".

Chelsea

Although Chelsea have yet to respond publicly to the unanimous Premier League vote to resume training, manager Frank Lampard told the club's website last week: "It's been a job for us as staff to plan how phase one will look because it will be quite different due to the restrictions on how we can work. It's good for the players because they will be wanting to get back training in the right conditions; we know it's difficult circumstances for everyone so it's going to be a challenge to make sure that we get it right.

"We're only allowed a certain number of people at the training ground. We're very fortunate that we have a huge complex at Cobham, but it will be minimal numbers of staff which means we won't be able to work with the players like normal."

Crystal Palace

The club are yet to comment on their plans for the return of 'small group' training.

Everton

Everton's Finch Farm training ground has been closed since March 13, but Carlo Ancelotti's squad will report back on Wednesday for small group training.

Leicester City

Leicester have revealed their players reported to their training ground on an individual basis for coronavirus testing on Monday "before continuing the individual fitness work permitted under previous guidance... the club will now initiate a phased process of developing individual work into small group session".

Liverpool

Liverpool are expected to start 'phase one' training on Wednesday having opened up their training ground for individual work-outs at the start of the month.

Previously, defender Joe Gomez had told Sky Sports: "Every day training at home for us now is like grinding it out, there are no highs and lows in the session, no atmosphere or thrill from the fans, it's obviously a lot duller than when you're playing 90 minutes."

Manchester City

Manchester City are yet to comment on their plans.

Manchester United

According to reports, United's first-team squad were tested for coronavirus on Sunday with a testing station set up in a car park at their Carrington training base.

Earlier in the week, the Manchester Evening News pictured Luke Shaw and Daniel James training together on a school playing field in Cheshire, adding that Shaw and James were following in the footsteps of Paul Pogba, Victor Lindelof and Andreas Pereira, who trained together at a park in Bowdon on Thursday, again observing social distancing guidelines after exercise restrictions were eased.

Newcastle

Newcastle have confirmed their players will return to small group training on Tuesday.

The players will arrive at their training base at pre-arranged times and work in groups of up to 10 players, with each group then working in units of no more than five players in separate areas of two pitches.

The club have also confirmed the players "will arrive in their training kit, parking their cars at least three spaces apart, and will head straight out to the field, with no access to the main building".

Norwich

Norwich are yet to comment on their plans.

Sheffield United

Sheffield United players returned, on an individual basis, to training at their Shirecliffe complex at the end of April to undertake testing and specific sessions.



Club officials, with guidance from medical staff, drew up revised individual programmes and monitored the progress of players from a safe distance.

The club are yet to comment on their plans for the return of 'small group' training.

Southampton

Southampton are yet to comment on their plans.

Tottenham

Tottenham players returned to training at their Hotspur Way base at the start of the month with Harry Kane among those to arrive first ahead of staggered shifts involving the first-team squad.

A statement read: "The club shall be making a limited number of pitches available at our training centre for members of our first-team squad to use for individual running sessions on a strict rotational basis. No more than one player per pitch will be permitted at any one time to undertake on-pitch exercise, with only a restricted number of the squad coming to the training centre each day.

"Each player will travel independently and arrive at the facilities already dressed in training wear before returning home immediately after they have concluded their session."

The club are yet to comment on their plans for 'phase one' of the resumption of Premier League group training.

Watford

Watford are yet to comment on their plans.

West Ham

West Ham say their first-team squad will "step up to small group training on Tuesday" at their Rush Green base.

In a statement responding to Monday's Premier League vote, the club added: "Many measures are already in place at West Ham United, including a health screening and temperature check tent upon arrival at Rush Green, one of a number that has seen the Club go above and beyond the Government and Premier League recommendations.

"In preparation of the protocol being agreed and ahead of small group training beginning, players and staff underwent their first of two weekly COVID-19 tests at Rush Green over the weekend."

Manager David Moyes added: "Like everyone, the players and coaching staff have understandably missed football but this is an unprecedented situation and we totally understand and respect the measures that are in place.

"A lot of work has been carried out by our excellent medical and coaching staff on routines and programmes in anticipation of a return to small group training, and we are ready to go."

Wolves

The Wolves squad will return to small group training on Tuesday.

The club's training ground had already been reopened for individual sessions and fitness training.

Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo together with players Ruben Neves, Leander Dendoncker, Ruben Vinaigre and Joao Moutinho reported back for training on May 11 - strict social distancing measures were in place and the players were required to wash their own kit.