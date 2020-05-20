Liverpool and Manchester United resume group training for Premier League restart

1:58 Vinny O'Connor has the latest from Melwood as Liverpool's squad return for training after the coronavirus lockdown Vinny O'Connor has the latest from Melwood as Liverpool's squad return for training after the coronavirus lockdown

Liverpool and Manchester United resumed group training on Wednesday as the Premier League moves a step closer to a return.

Premier League clubs were given the green light to begin 'phase one' training in small groups on Tuesday after testing revealed only six positive cases of coronavirus from 748 tests carried out on players and non-playing staff.

Chelsea, Newcastle and West Ham were among the clubs to return on Tuesday under strict social distancing measures, while Liverpool resumed group training at Melwood on Wednesday after manager Jurgen Klopp gave his backing to the Premier League's Project Restart.

Klopp was the first to arrive at the training ground to oversee the first session, which involved 10 Liverpool players - including Virgil van Dijk, Trent Alexander-Arnold, James Milner and Alisson.

Small group training commences 💪



What a day to return to Melwood 😍☀️ pic.twitter.com/Rrtpzv1JUs — Liverpool FC (at 🏠) (@LFC) May 20, 2020

Once the first session is completed, those 10 players will leave Melwood, with another group arriving later on to begin their own session.

Manchester United also returned to their base in Carrington on Wednesday, with Fred and Scott McTominay among the first set of players to arrive for training.

Watford are also expected to begin their 'phase one' training on Wednesday but will be without captain Troy Deeney, who says he will not return due to concerns for his son's health.

Manchester United relaxed over Ighalo

Sky Sports News reporter James Cooper on the future of Manchester United striker Odion Ighalo

As far as Ighalo goes, I think there's a relaxed mood from Manchester United. The facts of the matter are that his contract comes to an end next Friday, on May 31.

There is a will from Manchester United to keep the player but I think, equally, Shanghai Shenhua would like the player back in China playing for them.

I think the relaxed attitude comes from the fact Marcus Rashford is now fit and there is less need for Ighalo but, all things being equal, United would like to keep him.