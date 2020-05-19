Coronavirus: Premier League receives six positive tests

The Premier League has confirmed it has received six positive tests for coronavirus from three clubs after the first phase of mass testing.

A total of 748 tests have been carried out over the weekend and it is unclear whether they include players, non-playing staff or a combination of both.

Anyone who tests positive must now self-isolate for seven days and cannot attend the club training ground.

Clubs and individuals have not been disclosed by Premier League for data protection reasons, and clubs are expected to take part in a second phase of testing later this week.

The data released on Tuesday reflects 19 Premier League clubs, with the last club undergoing testing on Tuesday, and all figures will be included into the results of the second round of testing due to be published on Saturday.

"The Premier League can today confirm that on Sunday, May 17 and Monday, May 18, 748 players and club staff were tested for COVID-19," a Premier League statement read on Tuesday.

"Of these, six have tested positive from three clubs. Players or club staff who have tested positive will now self-isolate for a period of seven days.

1:19 After Premier League clubs were permitted to return to training on Tuesday, we sent our helicopter out to capture some players in action. After Premier League clubs were permitted to return to training on Tuesday, we sent our helicopter out to capture some players in action.

"The Premier League is providing this aggregated information for the purposes of competition integrity and transparency. No specific details as to clubs or individuals will be provided by the League and results will be made public in this way after each round of testing."

Premier League clubs can now resume training in small groups while maintaining social distancing, following the release of the test results.

Officials are optimistic about the Premier League restarting in June - some three months after football was suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic - but there is an acknowledgment that plans may not be sufficiently advanced to ensure a return to action on June 12, as initially hoped.

The Premier League has also been warned current coronavirus restrictions are likely to be in place long-term, with Public Health England advising them the public health situation is unlikely to change in the next 6-12 months.

At Monday's 'Project Restart' meeting, the 20 clubs did not discuss the possibility of curtailing the season - like in Scotland - and continued talks over the issue of neutral venues.

3:41 Bryan Swanson talks to Avi Lasarow, Prenetics Chief Executive who is coordinating at least 1,600 tests a week for Premier League clubs. Bryan Swanson talks to Avi Lasarow, Prenetics Chief Executive who is coordinating at least 1,600 tests a week for Premier League clubs.

Premier League players are not preventing people from testing for coronavirus, the company conducting the tests has stressed.

Prenetics is providing at least 1,600 tests a week to assist clubs with a return to training during the global pandemic.

The global digital health company also hopes to deliver test results quicker than the present turnaround time of up to 48 hours.

"I can categorically say that the testing we're undertaking, the process we're undertaking from everything related to PPE [personal protective equipment] to the swabs to the actual laboratory analytical process, is not taking away from NHS resources at all," Avi Lasarow, Prenetics Chief Executive, told Sky Sports News.

"We work with UK-accredited laboratories, within our consortium, and the capacity which is being made available for employers to take testing for their employees, does not impinge whatsoever on NHS capability."

The testing contract, worth around £4m, has been approved by the government and paid for by the Premier League at no cost to the UK taxpayer.