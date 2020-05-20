Harry Maguire: Manchester United captain felt 'so safe' on training return

Manchester United were back in training on Wednesday

Manchester United captain Harry Maguire says it felt "so safe" returning to training this week following the Premier League's first round of coronavirus testing.

Premier League clubs were given the green light to begin 'phase one' training in small groups on Tuesday after testing revealed only six positive cases of coronavirus from 748 tests carried out on players and non-playing staff.

United returned to their Carrington training complex on Wednesday - two months since their last competitive match - and, although it was a change from the norm, Maguire was pleased to be back.

Asked if it was reassuring knowing everyone had been tested, Maguire told the club's website: "Yeah, it's been a strange few months, but it has been a protocol which the club has followed. It seems such a safe environment.

"It's our first day back today, but it seems so safe and everyone is respecting it so well, so long may that continue and I'm sure no one will have any problems.

"There is a lot less people at the training ground when we go in. Today I was in a group of four, working with one coach, so not many people.

"You've got a lot space, big areas, not going really close to anyone, but the main thing is getting the work in and it was a tough session, [then] go home and now I'm relaxed and it's all in the bank and I'm looking forward to tomorrow."

Asked about what training was like with the new safety guidelines, Maguire added: "Yeah, there's slots all the way throughout the day, so some people will be in in the afternoon.

"I feel sorry for the boys who are doing the afternoon today with the weather, so I'm sure it will be tough running out there. There's slots, I think every 30 minutes we have a different slot and each slot is taken by a different coach at the club.

"It's obviously strange and something that we're not used to, but at the moment it's just getting the base fitness, the physical fitness and I think it's good mentally as well to come into the training ground and get used to the surroundings again."