UEFA to hold talks on Monday over return of European leagues

UEFA has asked Europe's top leagues to present their plans by May 25

UEFA will hold further talks on Monday over the proposed scheduling of European leagues hoping to resume their season after peaks in the coronavirus pandemic.

The UEFA Calendar Working Group is working closely with the European Club Association [ECA] and European Leagues.

Ten Premier League clubs are ECA members, including league leaders Liverpool and holders Manchester City, with five Scottish clubs including Celtic, Rangers and Hearts.

The Premier League, EFL and Scottish Professional Football League are members of the European Leagues association.

France and the Netherlands have already ended their domestic season following restrictions put in place by governments.

Details involving Belgium's Pro League are expected to be outlined at a general meeting on Friday [May 15] after the government extended a ban on all sports events until July 31.

The UEFA working group will make recommendations to the governing body's top executives by May 27, when a decision is expected over whether to resume this season's European games.

In April, UEFA confirmed its working group envisaged a return of domestic football before finishing remaining games in the Champions League and Europa League in August.

UEFA has asked Europe's top leagues, including the Premier League and Scottish Premiership, to present their plans by May 25, which include a proposed return date and format.

A newly established medical group, chaired by Professor Tim Meyer, has been advising UEFA's top administrators to ensure a consistent approach across European football.

"It is definitely possible to plan the restart of competitions suspended during the 2019/20 season", said Professor Meyer, chairman of the UEFA Medical Committee, on April 29.

"All football organisations which are planning the restart of their competitions will produce comprehensive protocols dictating sanitary and operational conditions ensuring that the health of those involved in the games is protected and the integrity of public policy is preserved."

On April 23, the UEFA Executive Committee published a set of guidelines following enquiries from the Scottish Football Association and Royal Belgian Football Association.

UEFA has issued a "strong recommendation" that domestic seasons are finished.